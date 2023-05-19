Mary Hardesty Realty Presents 28th Annual Balboa Island Artwalk Sunday, May 21

Share this:

The Balboa Island Artwalk is back and promises to be bigger than ever, with more than a mile of art along with live music.

Held this year on Sunday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Balboa Island Artwalk is a seaside showcase for talented local artists that takes place along the South Bayfront Promenade of Balboa Island. Admission is free.

This acclaimed fine art show features 90 artists exhibiting paintings, hand-crafted jewelry, blown glass, sculpture, photography, and other artworks. Musicians performing live on three stages along the walk include The Retros, Don Ross Band, Gary Gould, and the Rick Sherman Duo.

Limited-edition Artwalk posters and t-shirts will be available at Diamond & South Bayfront. Artwalk Artist Awards will be presented at 2 p.m. on the Diamond stage.

A comfortable set of walking shoes, sunscreen, a hat, and sunglasses are recommended. Local restaurants will be open to serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Parking will be challenging on the Island, so carpooling and drop-offs are advised. Uber and Lyft are great options. There is no shuttle service this year. Limited parking is available on Bayside Dr., or park on the Balboa Peninsula in the Fun Zone and take the Balboa ferry across to Balboa Island.

Restrooms are located every three blocks or so on the Bayfront Promenade, at the Marine Avenue Fire Station, and at Coral, Collins & Agate Avenues.

The 2023 Balboa Island Artwalk is presented by Mary Hardesty Realty (www.maryhardestyrealty.com) and supported by many community sponsors.

For more information, visit https://www.balboaislandartwalk.info.