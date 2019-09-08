Masquerade Ball Celebrates Two Decades of Nonprofit Plasticos

Share this:

An upcoming evening, Celebration of Global Friendships Masquerade Ball, will commemorate nonprofit Plasticos 20th anniversary and highlight three special humanitarians, officials announced in an Aug. 27 press release.

The elegant evening will honor Drs. Philippe and Isabelle Schaison, and Rachel Russell on Sept. 14 at the Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach.

Guests are encouraged to dress in black tie wearing elegant masks for the gold and black-themed masquerade ball.

The night will include a hosted cocktail reception with a silent auction, gourmet dinner, entertainment by the dance band N’Demand, a live auction with vacation packages, award presentations and a video retrospective of Plasticos.

The public is invited to join in the festivities at this annual event that will raise funds to support the mission of Plasticos, an organization that provides reconstructive plastic surgery to those in need, both globally and domestically, while generating sustainable outcomes through training, education and research.

Sponsorships are still open and individual tickets are now available online.

“The gala marks 20 years of pioneering excellence for Plasticos as the first nonprofit organization to treat acute burns and perform post-mastectomy breast-reconstruction overseas, and to train host-country doctors to perform self-sufficiently,” Plasticos Executive Director Susan Williamson said in the prepared statement. “As we continue our meaningful journey, our strong medical team volunteers, board of directors, advisory councils and the critical funds raised at the event will enable us to invest in and serve both our local community and expand our global footprint.”

Patients typically require surgery to correct traumatic injuries, disfigurement as a result of cancer or congenital deformities.

The Schaisons will be recognized for their invaluable volunteer roles with Plasticos.

Philippe Schaison, named chair of the Plasticos Board of Directors earlier this year, has been responsible for helping advance the organization to a new level of achievement as it begins its third decade of service, according to officials.

Isabelle Schaison serves on the Plasticos Medical Advisory Council and is program director of the organization’s domestic program, Reshaping Lives California. In this role, she spearheads the program which offers free reconstructive surgeries to uninsured individuals of all ages in Southern California.

Russell, from Hoag Hospital, leads the organization’s Mission Supply Team, which coordinates and stores supplies for overseas missions.

Honorary co-chairs are Pamela Harper, president of Luxury Life International, and Dr. Gina Kay, CEO of In Home Care Solutions.

For information on sponsorships or to purchase tickets, visit plastico.ejoinme.org/Celebration2019

For more information, visit plasticosfoundation.org