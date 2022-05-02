May 2022 Calendar of Events at the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve

Share this:

May 6, 13, 20, 27: Wild Tales / 10 – 10:45 a.m.

Wild Tales will be offered every Friday and includes a different outdoor story time in our newly renovated amphitheater, an age-appropriate hike and a craft project in our classroom. Registration: www.letsgooutside.org/ocparks/activities.

May 7: Accessibility Day at the Bay / 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Accessibility Day at the Bay introduces deaf and hard of hearing children and their parents to the Back Bay to explore the area and engage in hands-on crafts and activities. Learn about the Bay’s ecology, habitats, plants, animals and more. Registration: www.DHHattheBay.eventbrite.com.

May 8: Second Sunday Restoration / 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Join Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve staff and volunteers in enhancing the Bay’s habitat for local wildlife. Activities may include non-native plant removal, planting natives, watering, trash cleanup and butterfly garden maintenance. No experience is necessary. Please bring a hat, sunscreen, snacks, etc. Water and tools are provided. Registration: www.letsgooutside.org/ocparks/activities.

May 14: Global Big Day at the Bay / 8 – 10 a.m.

The Global Big Day is an international bird-watching event sponsored by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and this year we will be participating at Upper Newport Bay. Last year, more than 51,000 people from 192 countries participated and we are hoping to break that record this year. Registration: www.letsgooutside.org/ocparks/activities.

May 15: Snakes at the Bay / 1 – 3 p.m.

Learn about the slithery, not slimy snakes who live at Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve and are a very beneficial part of the ecosystem. The program will begin at the newly renovated Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center amphitheater where we will meet live, non-venomous native snakes up close and in person. After learning from our animal ambassadors, we will head out on the trails and see if we can find any wild snakes around the bay. Registration: www.letsgooutside.org/ocparks/activities.

May 15: Full Moon Hike – Total Lunar Eclipse Edition / 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Meet at the Peter and Mary Muth Interpretive Center for a walk around the Bay. We will see and hear nocturnal animals as the “night shift” clocks in for duty. As we walk, we will count down until moon rise and be greeted with a total lunar eclipse in progress when it does. If conditions are favorable, we will also examine the moon through our telescope after the hike. Registration: www.letsgooutside.org/ocparks/activities.

May 21: Backyard Bugs / 1 – 3 p.m.

Insects are the most diverse group of animals on planet Earth and make up 80% of all known species. There are more different kinds of bugs than all the other types of animals combined! Join us on a family friendly trek around Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve to learn all about these amazing animals who have perfected the art of ecological specialization. Insects may have a reputation for being icky, but in fact, they are essential pollinators who are needed to sustain life on our planet. Registration: www.letsgooutside.org/ocparks/activities.

May 22: Family Walk at the Bay / 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Join us for an easy, stroller-friendly walk along Upper Newport Bay to enjoy all the sights, sounds and smells of spring. We will stay on the paved Bayview Trail and pause frequently to observe birds, bugs, wildflowers, and any other wildlife that happens to be present. Registration: www.letsgooutside.org/ocparks/activities.

May 29: Junior Ranger Day at the Bay / 9:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Come earn your Junior Ranger Badge and Certificate at Upper Newport Bay. Participants will go on a guided hike, complete the junior ranger activity book, and take the junior ranger oath. Activities will be designed for learners in the 9-12 age range, but everyone is welcome. Registration: www.letsgooutside.org/ocparks/activities.

May 29: Crafty Kids Sunday / 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Come join us for a fun, themed craft project anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.! Crafty Kids Sunday features free craft activities in the Muth Interpretive Center’s Discovery Classroom. Registration: www.letsgooutside.org/ocparks/activities.

OC Parks manages nearly 60,000 acres of parks, historical and coastal facilities and open space for the County of Orange as part of OC Community Resources. Visit http://www.ocparks.com for more information.