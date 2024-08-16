Newport Beach City Manager Update: NB Fire Dept. Mutual Aid, Junior Lifeguard Program

Share this:

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

The Newport Beach Fire Department (NBFD) continues to provide mutual aid to help combat the wildfires burning throughout California. The NBFD had 10 staff members deployed throughout the state as of Friday, August 2.

Six NBFD firefighters are deployed to the Park Fire, which has become the 5th largest wildfire in state history. The Park Fire continues to burn aggressively, spanning Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties. The fire has consumed more than 392,000 acres, destroyed 480 structures, and is 18% contained.

On Wednesday, July 31, the NBFD joined efforts to combat the Nixon Fire in eastern Temecula, deploying the station’s Type 3 fire engine, which has off-road capabilities designed to fight wildfires in remote areas inaccessible to other types of fire engines. A 4-person engine company from the Newport Coast Fire Station joined a strike team from the cities of Anaheim, Orange, and Laguna Beach. This marks the first out-of-county deployment for the City’s Type 3 fire engine.

Even as the Department shares resources and staff for critical statewide needs, the NBFD remains fully staffed, ready to respond to local emergencies and to ensure our community is well-protected.

These fires offer a timely reminder for Newport Beach residents to be prepared for fires and other emergency situations. For more information on wildland safety tips and preparedness, please visit the Newport Beach Fire Department webpage at newportbeachca.gov/government/departments/fire-department.

Junior Lifeguard Program

Congratulations to all the City of Newport Beach Junior Lifeguard Program participants and instructors upon the successful completion of the summer 2024 season!

Finishing its 40th year in operation, the program is a beloved Newport Beach institution and rite-of-passage for generations. This year, more than 1,430 junior lifeguards completed the seven-week season filled with swimming, body surfing, and learning critical beach and ocean safety skills.

The summer 2024 season wrapped up on Thursday, August 1 with a graduation ceremony attended by thousands.

One of the program’s signature events, the Monster Mile running and swimming competition, drew about 1,200 participants and more than 2,500 spectators, making it the most well-attended Monster Mile in program history.

Special thanks to the dedicated volunteers from the 1st Battalion, 1st Marines and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) who assisted with this year’s Monster Mile event.

Summer 2024 marks the second year of the Newport Beach Junior Lifeguard Scholarship Fund, which brings ocean education and safety to youth experiencing financial barriers of entry into the junior guard program. After another successful fundraising year, the program was able to award full scholarships to 15 participants. Thank you to all the organizations and community members who contributed to the scholarship fund.

This year’s program was very special for all involved, as it was the first to operate out of the new Junior Lifeguard Building at 901 E. Ocean Front near the Balboa Pier. The 5,400 square-foot facility is the first permanent home for the Junior Lifeguard program after decades in temporary trailers.

I’d like to thank all those who participated in the summer 2024 program, along with our seasonal instructors and administrative team, led by Lifeguard Captain Gary Conwell, Lifeguard Officer Carly Christian and Program Coordinator Cynthia Haritatos.

Residents can stay connected to the junior guards throughout the year by visiting the program website and following its social media channels.

NBPD Celebrates Teen Academy Graduation

The Newport Beach Police Department (NBPD) recently celebrated the latest graduates of its Teen Academy, a seven-week program held once a year during the summer. It was the program’s 21st graduating class.

Teen participants gain valuable knowledge directly from NBPD personnel in areas such as SWAT, K9, narcotics, major crimes, patrol operations, traffic laws, firearms, DUI enforcement, and more.

Throughout the Teen Academy, students attended engaging lectures and participated in practical demonstrations that provide hands-on experiences.

Teen Academy sessions are held over seven weeks, with one three-hour class each Wednesday. Students can earn up to 25 community service hours to help fulfill graduation requirements. Registration for the next Teen Academy will begin on April 1, 2025.

Overnight Construction to Begin on PCH August 12

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is scheduled to begin a pavement rehabilitation project on Pacific Coast Highway in Newport Beach starting Monday, August 12 through mid-October.

The project will include northbound and southbound lanes on PCH between Jamboree Road and the northern Newport Beach city limit (Santa Ana River). Work is expected to be conducted overnight on weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Please note there may be loud noise due to construction. Please obey all posted signs and traffic instructions for the safety of all workers and motorists. Electronic changeable message signs will notify drivers of the closures.

The work schedule is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment/materials, and/or construction-related issues.

For more information and updates, contact the Caltrans District 12 Public Information Office at [email protected].

Fall Camp Registration Now Open

Registration for fall activities is now open. Residents should be on the lookout for the latest edition of the Newport Navigator arriving in their mailboxes. You can also view the digital magazine for all the exciting in-person and online programs and events this Fall 2024. To register, visit www.newportbeachca.gov/register and filter by the fall 2024 season under the “when” drop-down filter.

Registration Now Open for Newport Coast Pickleball Fall League

Newport Beach residents are invited to compete in the City’s upcoming fall Pickleball League beginning the week of August 24.

League play provides teams of 2-4 players a chance to compete in a 10-week season, including playoffs. Beginning and intermediate levels are offered in women’s, men’s and co-ed divisions.

For more information on fall league dates and registration, please contact [email protected] or visit www.newportbeachca.gov/sports.

Be Well Mobile Crisis Response

The Be Well mobile crisis response team operates in Newport Beach 12 hours a day, seven days a week to respond to mental and behavioral health crises. The mobile unit is staffed with mental health specialists and works closely with the City’s police and fire departments.

This week, the Be Well team:

Transported two people to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.

Transported two people to crisis stabilization units for treatment.

Transported three people to homeless service providers.

Transported a person to a bus stop to return home.

The mobile crisis team is dispatched through the Newport Beach Police Department. To request service, dial 911 or call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 949-644-3717.

Homelessness Update

This week, the City’s homeless outreach and response teams:

Enrolled three new clients into services.

Referred a client to Working Wardrobes to prepare for job interviews.

Continued to shelter people. 26 people who had been experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach are sheltered in the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter.