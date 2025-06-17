Meals on Wheels OC Hosts Pickleball Bash Tournament on Saturday July 19 in Newport Beach

Meals on Wheels Orange County is hosting its 2nd Annual Pickleball Bash Tournament on Saturday, July 19, 2025, from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Tennis & Pickleball Club, 11 Clubhouse Dr. in Newport Beach.

This fundraiser blends friendly competition and summer fun with a strong community mission: supporting Meals on Wheels Orange County’s work to nourish the wellness, purpose, and dignity of older adults in our communities.

Attendees can participate in competitive matches or enjoy beginner-friendly activities, while spectators are invited to relax courtside with lunch and libations.

Cost per person to play in the tournament is $190. Spectators are $50 and includes lunch, libations, access to the tournament and Awards Ceremony.

Several sponsorship levels are available, from Presenting Sponsor to various underwriting opportunities.

Proceeds will support Meals on Wheels Orange County’s nutrition, socialization, and wrap-around services, which have become more vital than ever, ensuring older adults receive the nourishment and wellness they deserve.

More information: https://www.mealsonwheelsoc.org/2025-pickleball-bash.