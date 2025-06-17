Crystal Cove Conservancy Invites You to a Summer of Creativity, Exploration, and Coastal Connection

This summer, Crystal Cove Conservancy in Newport Beach invites visitors of all ages to engage with the coastal landscape through a dynamic lineup of seasonal programs that offer meaningful ways to explore, learn, and create alongside the beauty of Crystal Cove State Park.

Whether you’re returning to a favorite tradition or discovering something new, the season promises memorable experiences rooted in art, science, and community.

With sweeping ocean views and a rich ecological and cultural history, Crystal Cove serves as a vibrant backdrop for educational adventures and artistic discovery.

A returning favorite, The Great Plein Air Art Experience, invites guests to paint alongside professional artists in the very spot where early California impressionists once set up their easels.

Meanwhile, programs like Historic District Walking Tours, Explore the Cove hikes, and Cove Talks speaker series round out a season that blends artistic inspiration with environmental education and community connection, all set against the backdrop of one of California’s most beloved state parks.

“Crystal Cove is more than a place, it’s a living classroom and a community,” said Kate Wheeler, President & CEO of Crystal Cove Conservancy. “Our summer programs are designed to ignite curiosity, spark creativity, and foster a lifelong love for the natural world. Whether you’re painting on the beach, exploring backcountry canyons, or learning about climate resilience, you’re becoming part of Crystal Cove’s story—and helping protect it for generations to come. We also offer community events that are fun for the whole family, especially with school out for the summer. It’s the perfect time for kids to hike backcountry trails, come to the beach, get inspired by nature, and experience the magic of learning outdoors.”

2025 Summer Programs

The Great Plein Air Art Experience

Wednesdays & Thursdays, June – August

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Registration is required

This signature workshop connects participants with Crystal Cove’s rich artistic legacy by teaching the foundations of plein air painting. Under the guidance of expert artists, attendees will learn to use traditional materials and techniques to capture the natural beauty of the park. The class includes instruction in color mixing, composition, and observation of light, with each participant completing their own original painting. This workshop is specially curated for ages 16 and older.

Thursdays in the Commons

Every Thursday; June 26 – August 28

Time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Registration is not required

This weekly drop-in series invites visitors of all ages to engage with Crystal Cove through hands-on art and science activities that celebrate and explore local species and ecosystems. Participants might paint their vision of a healthy tidepool, experiment with 3D watershed models to see how trash travels to the ocean or meet puppet ambassadors who share ways to help protect their habitats. Conservancy staff will be on hand to spark conversation and connect each activity to our broader work in conservation and K–college education. With new activities introduced throughout the summer, families are invited to return often, deepen their connection to the Cove, and discover how they can help care for this extraordinary place.

Movies on the Beach

July 3, July 31 and August 28

Time: 7 to 10 p.m.

Registration is not required

Join us for three magical movie nights under the stars at Crystal Cove! These free, family-friendly evenings are open to all, with a special invitation to our local community and Cottage guests. Each film will highlight themes connected to Crystal Cove State Park or The Conservancy’s mission of conservation and education. Before the sun sets and the movie begins, our programs staff will host hands-on art and science activities inspired by the film—inviting moviegoers to explore, create, and connect more deeply with the stories and the park itself.

Movie List: Moana (July 3), Finding Dory (July 31), The Lorax (August 28)

Explore the Cove Events

Parks Week: Grunion Run

June 12

Time: 9:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Registration is required

As part of California State Parks Week, The Conservancy will host a late-night experience spotlighting one of Southern California’s most remarkable natural events—the grunion run. The evening will begin with a short educational talk on the region’s marine biodiversity and the role of coastal ecosystems in supporting species like the grunion. If the skies are clear, the Orange County Astronomers will set up telescopes for an evening of stargazing. This event offers a unique opportunity to connect participants to The Conservancy’s mission through this rare and charismatic coastal phenomenon.

Members-Only Rumrunner Grunion Run

July 11

Time: 9:30 to 11:30 p.m.

Registration is required

Join Crystal Cove Conservancy for a rare and unforgettable night under the stars. This exclusive members-only event offers a front-row seat to one of the coast’s most elusive natural wonders—the grunion run. The evening begins with festive rumrunner cocktails and light bites. Then, Conservancy educators will share stories and science about these remarkable fish, Southern California’s dynamic marine ecosystems, and how Marine Protected Areas like Crystal Cove safeguard this fragile coastline. The night concludes with a guided beach walk as we wait and watch, hoping for a glimpse of Grunion magic. Whether or not the grunion appear, the evening promises an intimate connection with the coast, blending science, storytelling, and the rhythm of the ocean.

Explore the Cove Coastal Ecology Hike

June 28, July 26, August 23, September 27, October 25

Time: 10:30 am. to 12 p.m.

Registration is required

Guided by Conservancy program educators, this hike introduces participants to the rare plants, wildlife, and geological features that make Crystal Cove a biodiversity hotspot. Along the 1.2-mile route, hikers will learn about coastal sage scrub habitat, local restoration efforts, fire ecology, and the challenges posed by invasive species. This program is ideal for nature lovers seeking a deeper understanding of Southern California’s coastal ecosystems.

Explore the Cove Backcountry Hike

Ongoing; check CrystalCove.org/Events for upcoming dates.

Time: 8 to 11 a.m.

Registration is required.

This immersive hike takes participants deep into Crystal Cove’s backcountry to explore lesser-known ecosystems. Along the way, Conservancy staff will highlight key conservation themes such as fire ecology, ecological restoration, biodiversity, and native versus non-native fauna and flora. Guests will gain firsthand insight into the Park’s inland land-use history, active restoration projects, collaborative partnerships, geological and ecological systems, the urban-wildland interface, and the ongoing challenge of habitat loss. The total distance is approximately 4.2 miles, with stops for discussion and interpretation.

Historic District Walking Tours

June 28, July 26, August 23, September 27, October 25

Time: 2 to 3 p.m.

Registration is not required

This 60-minute tour takes participants through the storied past of Crystal Cove’s Historic District. Led by Conservancy program staff, the walk explores themes of coastal development, preservation, and the community-led effort that saved the cottages from becoming a luxury resort. Attendees will visit restored interiors when available and gain insight into the ongoing work to protect this unique piece of California’s coastal heritage.

Cove Talks

Ongoing; check CrystalCove.org/Events for upcoming dates and topics.

Registration is required

Crystal Cove Conservancy’s Cove Talks speaker series brings visionary leaders to the park to share bold ideas and diverse perspectives on protecting our coast and planet. Centered on marine conservation, the series features nonprofit leaders, California policymakers, authors, scientists, and academics. Past speakers include the Director of California State Parks Armando Quintero, Chief Deputy Director Liz McGuirk, and Orange Coast District Superintendent Kevin Pearsall. Each talk offers the community a chance to connect more deeply with nature—and the urgent issues facing our local parks and coastal environment.

For more information about summer programming at Crystal Cove and to register for upcoming programs, visit www.CrystalCove.org/Events.

About Crystal Cove Conservancy: Crystal Cove Conservancy works to protect the historic, natural, and cultural resources of Crystal Cove State Park. Our unique public/private partnership with California State Parks means that all revenue raised is reinvested into programs that use the park as an outdoor classroom for STEM education. These programs will cultivate our planet’s next generation of environmental stewards, ensuring that Crystal Cove and places like it live on for generations. For more information, visit CrystalCove.org.