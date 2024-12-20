Meals on Wheels Seeks Volunteers to Deliver Meals to Seniors in Newport Beach

Share this:

Meals on Wheels Orange County, a leading nonprofit dedicated to erasing hunger and loneliness for at-risk older adults through nutritious meals, friendly visits, and safety checks, and keeping families together through day services, is seeking volunteers in the city of Newport Beach to help deliver meals as part of the home-delivered meal program to seniors age 60+ in Newport Beach.

In Orange County one out of four seniors struggle with hunger. The inability to shop or cook for themselves leaves these seniors struggling to get the nutrient-rich diet and social interaction required to stay healthy. Meals on Wheels volunteers are making a special impact by delivering food and valuable social connections to these members of our community.

Volunteering for Meals on Wheels OC is not only rewarding, but it helps diminish isolation and malnutrition for seniors in the local community, and it only takes a few hours each week to brighten someone’s day by delivering the nutritious meals. How it works:

Each volunteer picks up meals from the local senior or community center between 9 and 11 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Volunteers drive to their assigned five to eight clients and hand deliver the meals to the homes of meal recipients.

Each route takes about an hour to complete.

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age and background checks are required to serve this vulnerable population.

To get started, simply fill out the online application at mealsonwheelsoc.org/get-involved/volunteer.

“We are honored to be expanding our services into the beautiful city of Newport Beach and to have the opportunity to serve the beloved seniors in this community,” said Holly Hagler, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels OC. “A large part of our success is a result of the hundreds of volunteers who dedicate their time to help us deliver over a million meals each year to the 10,000 older adults that rely on us.”

Meals on Wheels OC is now also offering their full range of services for older adults in the city of Newport Beach. Along with the home-delivered meals, they provide personalized case management, in-home care coordination, adult day care and friendly visitor/callers, all of which are designed to combat isolation and food insecurity and help older adults remain safe in their homes and the communities they love.

Meals on Wheels OC also offers the lunch café at the Newport Beach OASIS Senior Center, with service Monday through Friday from 12 to 12:30 p.m.

For 57 years, Meals on Wheels OC has been providing services and programs to reduce hunger and improve wellness for older adults in Orange County and is now carrying out their mission in Newport Beach to nourish the wellness, purpose and dignity of seniors and their families.

To learn more about Meals on Wheels’ offerings or to sign up for any of the programs, visit www.mealsonwheelsoc.org.

The nonprofit’s Meals on Wheels and Lunch Café meal programs are funded in part through a grant from the California Department of Aging and administered by the Orange County Office on Aging.