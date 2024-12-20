Sage Hill School in Newport Coast Breaks Ground on Middle School Project

Share this:

Sage Hill School in Newport Coast broke ground on December 12 on its Middle School and Second Gymnasium, paving its way to add grades 7 and 8.

The planned 38,658-square-foot building will provide classrooms, offices and a cafe. It also adds a second gymnasium that will include enough seating to simultaneously accommodate both the middle and high schools.

“The new middle school and second gym is more than just a building, it is an investment in the promise of tomorrow. It will be a space where curiosity soars, character is shaped and connections are built—within the classroom and beyond,” said Mike Bolen, Chair of Sage Hill School’s Board of Trustees.

Sage Hill plans to open the doors to the inaugural classes of seventh and eighth graders in the fall of 2026. In addition to the building’s construction, the capital campaign will strengthen Sage Hill’s student body by funding an increased commitment to tuition assistance.

“When Sage Hill was founded 25 years ago, it was built on a bold idea: that education has the power to transform lives and nurture future leaders. Today, we take that bold idea one step further,” Head of School Patricia Merz said.

Construction will get underway soon with the support of key partners including Founding Architect, LPA Design Studios; General Contractor, Snyder Langston; and Project Manager, Josh Westling & Associates.

About Sage Hill School: Sage Hill School is a private high school located on 28+ acres in Newport Coast. Founded in 2000, the school provides 560 students with small class sizes that average 14 students per teacher, outstanding academic curricula and a dedicated team of college counselors. Sage Hill aims to nurture minds and transform lives by instilling a love of knowledge and the ability to use that knowledge creatively, compassionately and courageously throughout their lives.