Biz Buzz: Miracles for Kids Adds Three Newport Board Members

Miracles for Kids, an Orange County-based nonprofit organization that helps critically ill children and their families in need, has added three Newport Beach-based board members: Kevin DeAllen of Argyll & Co., Tom Ferry of Tom Ferry International, and King Nelson of CardieX and Regenisis Biomedical.

Each new board member is a high-profile leader within his respective industry.

“Miracles for Kids is thrilled to be growing its Board of Directors with these impressive new members who are leaders in their fields,” notes Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. “Each new Director will open exciting new doors of opportunity by offering support and fundraising for families with a critically-ill child.”

Kevin DeAllen is President of Newport Beach-based Argyll & Co., where he coaches some of our country’s top business leaders in the most effective ways to build powerful company cultures and maintain a positive team leadership style.

DeAllen studied business administration at USC Marshall School of Business and social entrepreneurialism at Harvard Kennedy School of Government.

His devotion for serving others began early on in his career and brought him to work as a social intrapreneur at Steadfast Cos., where he played a key role on the first team in the United States to build learning centers within apartment complexes in disenfranchised areas.

DeAllen’s dedication to giving back continued as he worked with his wife to establish scholarships and social program for AIDS orphans in Namibia, Africa and co-founded Rock Harbor Church in Costa Mesa along with Teen Leadership Camp for foster children.

His breadth of business knowledge and deep-rooted relationships to the local business community will be vital in spreading awareness of Miracles for Kids and helping the organization to expand even further.

Newport Beach resident Tom Ferry is Founder & CEO of the Santa Ana-based firm Tom Ferry International – the leading coaching and training company in the real estate industry. Tom is globally recognized as a top-ranked Real Estate Educator (#1 ranked Real Estate Educator by Swanepoel Power 200) with a prominent following and influence which he uses to help agents and brokers grow prosperous businesses while simultaneously loving their personal lives.

Ferry is poised to leverage this influence to help Miracles for Kids reach an entirely new audience – real estate agents and their clients not only in Southern California, but nationwide.

Ferry is a highly sought-after speaker who is known to captivate audiences around the world and is the author of two best-selling books, “Life! By Design” and “Mindset, Model and Marketing,” and hosts the weekly #TomFerryShow, which delivers fresh and relevant real estate tips to viewers.

As a powerful motivator and inspirational force, Ferry joins the board to inspire the organization and all those involved to fulfill even more greatness.

Newport Beach resident King Nelson is a seasoned medical industry professional who has spent more than 35 years in leadership positions within the medical device, clinical diagnostics and life science sectors, primarily focused on cardiovascular, lung and other life-threatening illnesses.

Nelson has previously served as the CEO and director of three private venture capital-financed medical device companies: Uptake Medical, Kerberos Proximal Solutions, and VenPro.

He is a native of Dallas, Texas and received his B.A. from Texas Tech and his MBA from the University of Miami. He currently serves as Director for CardieX and Regenisis Biomedical, and previously spent 19 years with Baxter International.

Nelson will bring his well-established relationships with regional medical professionals and providers as well as his extensive medical field experience to his work on the Miracles for Kids Board of Directors to enhance the lives of children facing life-threatening illnesses.

Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. By operating programs that provide financial aid, basic needs and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids creates stability when families are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child’s life.

For more information, please visit miraclesforkids.org.