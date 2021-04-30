Miracles for Kids Golf Tourney Presented by Newport’s Perricone Farms Raises $200K

Share this:

On Monday, March 29, Miracles for Kids (an Irvine based nonprofit that provides financial and emotional support to families with critically-ill children) hosted its third annual Miracles for Kids Golf Invitational Presented by Perricone Farms of Newport Beach.

Participants enjoyed a sunshine-filled day on the green at Santa Ana Country Club and raised a total of $200,312 for the organization.

“We continue to be amazed, and inspired, by the amount of support Miracles for Kids receives from our generous community,” says Autumn Strier, Co-Founder and CEO of Miracles for Kids. “Despite a slightly different event this year due to circumstances surrounding COVID-19, we had a tremendous outcome and I’m so thankful for each participant who helped raise funds for the children and families that we serve.”

The Golf Invitational, which included fun on-course games, a putting contest, and an exciting opportunity item drawing, had several noteworthy participants such as Junior PGA Tour Players Monika Poochareon and Ryan McCoy; CEO of Anaheim Ducks Hockey Club and Chairman of the Board of the Anaheim Ducks Foundation Club Mike Schulman; Founder and Chairman of Pieology and former Tennis Magazine “Tennis Coach of the Year” Carl Chang; former NFL Chargers player Quentin Jammer; and newly-appointed Los Angeles Deputy Mayor for City Homelessness Initiatives, Jose “Che” Ramirez.

Joe Perricone, Chairman of Presenting Sponsor Perricone Farms, was also in attendance and is a longtime advocate and tremendous supporter of Miracles for Kids through financial donations and programs that support the organization.

“When a family is brought down by the devastation of a critically-ill child, Miracles for Kids is there to pick them back up through their mission and dedication to do lifechanging work,” said Perricone. “They are committed to making a difference, and our team takes great pride in supporting such an inspirational organizational.”

The day began with breakfast sponsored by Regent Association Services and beverages by Trust Me Vodka. After shotgun, participants were invited to enjoy a variety of different activities and tastings at each hole, including a Chunk “N” Chip Ice Cream Sammiches sponsored by Farmers Insurance at hole 3, Motiv-8 Amino Recovery and Vodka Burn Drinks at holes 8 and 13, Newport Rib Company Brisket-tinis at hole 15, and a “Party Point” area featuring drinks and bites from Yippee Calle Tacos and Casazul Tequila tastings.

Participants were presented with several opportunities to participate in contests and lively “chance-to-win” opportunities as an additional way to give back. Participants could purchase a Players Card which included entry in all course games, one mulligan, a $10 gift card to Roger Dunn, and a chance to win $1 million.

Other contests included chances to win a luxury weekend for two at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort driving in a McLaren 720S Spider sponsored by McLaren Newport Beach, and a donation-based entry into a Championship Derby for the chance to win a trip to Pebble Beach in a private jet and custom hand-tailored jacket or custom track suit by David August.

Due to limited spectators at the event, a safety precaution in light of COVID-19, the Golf Invitational also held an online auction and Fund-A-Family campaign which was open to the public from March 24 through March 31.

Miracles for Kids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit serving children with life-threatening illnesses and the families that care for them. By operating programs that provide financial aid, basic needs and wellness to patients and their families, Miracles for Kids creates stability when families are crumbling from the financial and emotional devastation of fighting for their child’s life. Founded in 2002, Miracles for Kids is based in Irvine, CA. For more information, please visit https://miraclesforkids.org.