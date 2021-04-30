Speak Up Newport Hosts Meeting on Traffic in Newport Beach May 12

Share this:

The City of Newport Beach is updating its Circulation Element to the General Plan. With the State mandate for housing units, how is all the increased traffic going to be managed? What new and innovative techniques will be used?

Hear the City’s Traffic Consultant Tony Petros, Planning Commission Chair Erik Weigand, and former City Council Candidate Nancy Scarbrough express their thoughts on this important plan during a Speak Up Newport meeting on May 12 at 4 p.m.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to submit questions during the Webinar.

To participate in this free Webinar please login into:

http://www.speakupnewport.com/circulation-element.

Seminar guests:

Tony Petros, President and Chief Operating Officer for LSA, has been with the firm since 1984. In his tenure he has prepared and supervised a variety of transportation projects, including the 2014 and 2018 Long Range Transportation Plans (LRTP) and the Orange County Sustainable Communities Strategy for the Orange County Transportation Authority. He has worked on many innovative projects such as the cities of Irvine, Newport Beach and Mission Viejo bicycle master plans, the City of Oceanside Walkable Communities and the OC Loop bicycle trail throughout Orange County. He contributed to the design and development of the circulation system in New Cairo Egypt as well as recommending the Sustainability concepts for Sir Bani Yas Island in the UAE. He has overseen the Interstate 5 Widening traffic operational analyses in the Counties of Orange and Los Angeles, as well as conceiving TDM/TSM measures along the historic SR-110 route in Los Angeles.

Mr. Petros’ primary responsibilities include the management and supervision of operations of LSA in California. As a mobility practitioner, he seeks to find common ground and solutions for government agencies and private development. His expertise includes Regional Transportation Planning, Impact Analysis and Parking Analysis. His range of experience covers large-scale land development, capital projects, and smaller detailed operational analyses.

Mr. Petros served as a City of Newport Beach Councilmember, District 2, from 2012-2016. He was appointed to the County of Orange Housing and Community Development Commission in 2012. He is a former President of the Costa Mesa Chamber of Commerce. Tony is an instructor at UC Irvine in the Master of Public Policy program in the School of Social Ecology.

Erik Weigand

With over two decades of governmental and political experience, Erik Weigand has been involved at nearly every level of government – from federal and state, down to county and local. Currently, Erik serves as the District Director for California State Senator Patricia Bates, of the 36th District. He is responsible for the office’s local operations, serving a constituent base of nearly one million residents. Concurrently, Erik is an appointed Planning Commissioner for his home city of Newport Beach and at the moment serves as Chairman. He has previously served as a District Director for a State Assemblyman and as a Deputy Chief of Staff to a member of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. He is married to Krista, his wife of 12 years. They are parents of six-year-old fraternal twins, Anne and Miles.

Nancy Scarbrough

Nancy Scarbrough has been a small business owner for 35 years. She has been involved in community issues for several years and in 2020 Nancy was a candidate for City Council, District 2.

Her business is in corporate and medical office planning and she has extensive project management experience and is knowledgeable about building codes and construction.

She has lived in Newport Beach since 2005 and her children attended Newport Heights Elementary, Ensign Intermediate and Newport Harbor High School. She attended Cal Poly Pomona and UCLA for Environmental Design.

Her involvement in community activities includes, the General Plan Update, various housing issues including the Housing Element Update and the related Circulation Element, airport issues, short‐term lodging, election reform and more. She regularly attends most city commission and committee meetings as well as every City Council meeting. She also follows housing and land use issues and legislation at the State level.

She is a Board Member in Still Protecting Our Newport (SPON), a member of the Good Neighbor Committee and is active in the Newport Heights Association.