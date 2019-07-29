Moorlach to Speak at Rotary Club Event

Share this:

Newport Beach Sunrise Rotary Club will host Senator John Moorlach for a report on the current events affecting Orange County in California state legislature at a Tuesday morning meeting.

The event will be part of the Eminent Speaker’s Guild of the Newport Beach Sunrise Rotary Club, on Tuesday at 7:15 a.m. at Five Crowns, 3801 E. Coast Hwy., Corona del Mar.

Moorlach represents the 37th district, which stretches from Anaheim to Laguna Woods and Lake Forest, and includes Newport Beach.

Moorlach is a trained Certified Financial Planner and the only trained CPA in the California Senate. He began public service in 1995 and served for 12 years, he then was elected OC County Supervisor in 2006, where he served on the OC Transportation Authority and Southern California Regional Airport Authority boards. In March of 2015, Moorlach was elected State Senator for the 37th District.

For more information, visit newportbeachsunriserotary.org.