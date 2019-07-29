TV Series To Film In Newport Beach

Share this:

A 13-week television series “World’s Greatest Motivators” is being filmed locally this week, production officials announced.

Presented by Kitchen Hamilton Productions, the show will feature Bob Proctor, Les Brown, Mary Morrissey and David Meltzer.

The first four episodes are scheduled to be filmed in front of a live audience on Tuesday at the Newport Beach Country Club, according to producer Julie Hamilton.

A select amount of tickets available for the audience.

This full day event begins with two top speakers and a lunch break. Lunch tickets are reserved for an additional purchase. The filming then resumes followed by the remaining two top speakers.

For more information, visit worldsgreatestmotivators.com