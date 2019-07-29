Summer Events at Lido Marina Village

Share this:

Summer means warm weather, long nights, and a variety of seasonal activities available in the community.

Lido Marina Village includes a number of fun summer events this year, including a weekly farmer’s market and a monthly vintage market.

“Newport Beach’s Lido Marina Village is not only a central hub for charming boutiques and stylish shops, but it is also the home to a smorgasbord of fun and unique activities that will keep every member of the family smiling all summer long,” organizers wrote in an announcement.

The full list of Lido Marina Village summer events:

Farmers Market , 1 – 5 p.m. every Wednesday. Come join the fun on Via Lido as the Farmers Markets closes down the street and welcome amazing local vendors. Spend the afternoon sampling and shopping for fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers, meats, cheeses, juices, bread, and more!

Fourth Fridays Vintage Market, 2 – 5 p.m. On the fourth Friday of each month, come and explore the Village for an intimate, curated market with hand-picked vintage items from around the world including clothing, jewelry, textiles, and more. Enjoy live music on the Lido Deck from 12 – 3 p.m.

Fresh Flower Friday, 12 – 5 p.m. French Buckets is on hand selling gorgeous bouquets of fresh blooms every Friday.

Little Lido Kids Club, 10 – 11 a.m. every Thursday. Use your imagination! Be crafty! Be entertainment! RSVP required to ensure there are enough craft supplies. Visit LidoMarinaVillage.com

Live Music every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 12 to 3 p.m. on the Lido Deck.

Third Thursday Art Walk, 5 -7 p.m. Stroll the Lido Deck every Third Thursday to meet local artists, view their art while enjoying live music on the Lido Deck.

For more information, visit LidoMarinaVillage.com