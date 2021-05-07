Mothers Day Dining in Newport Beach

Share this:

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9—time to treat mom to a delicious brunch or dinner! It’s a day to celebrate mom, and these Newport Beach restaurants have some special menus created to make mom feel special on Mother’s Day.

Bayside Restaurant

Treat the favorite mom in your life to an extra special Mother’s Day at Bayside Restaurant’s Mother’s Day Brunch or Supper, with seating available outside or in, and live music playing all day. The three-course prix-fixe brunch menu is $68 for adults and $30 per child 12 and under, and includes starters like Compressed Hickory Smoked Scottish Salmon Salad and Roasted Beet and Whipped Goat Cheese Salad. Main courses include California Frittata, Free-Range Chicken Breast, and Wild Mushroom Crusted Halibut. Save room for dessert, which includes your choice of a Chocolate Three Layer Mousse topped with fresh berries and chocolate sauce, or Bayside’s popular New York Style Cheesecake. Champagne will be flowing throughout brunch, or order a specialty cocktail like a Chambord Spritz or the Seacoast Bloody Mary. The Sunday Supper offers a limited a la carte menu and live music throughout the evening. For menus and reservations, please visit www.BaysideRestaurant.com or call (949) 721-1222.

The Bungalow

The Bungalow Restaurant has everything your family will need to make sure Mom’s big day is the celebration she deserves. Enjoy Executive Chef Alfonso Pineda’s special two-course Mother’s Day Brunch or order it to go. The Champagne Brunch is 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., while dinner is 4 to 8 p.m. The menus include such items as Lobster Bisque and Heirloom Tomato Salad for starters, and then a choice of 11 entrees ranging from classic eggs benedict to grilled king salmon or filet mignon. Prices vary depending on entrée. Call (949) 673-6585 or visit www.thebungalowrestaurant.com.

Café Gratitude

There’s no better way to express gratitude for mom this Mother’s Day than with a Chocolate Box from plant-based favorite Cafe Gratitude. Each chocolate box is crafted with clean, vegan ingredients and contains a variety of truffles and chocolates. For $16, enjoy this delicious gift filled with Coconut Almond Truffles, Brazil Nut Ganaches and Almond Butter squares. Available through May 9. Visit https://cafegratitude.com/pages/newport-beach.

Fable & Spirit

This Mother’s Day, allow Fable & Spirit Executive Chef David Shofner to present an elevated take on classic Brunch favorites. Standout offerings include Wood-Fired Shakshuka featuring baked eggs, poblano, moroccan spiced tomato, crème fraiche, and queso fresco, served with naan; and House-Smoked Salmon on toasted pumpernickel, with everything bagel spice, citrus-infused red onion, dill crème fraiche, hardboiled egg, and crispy capers. On Sunday, May 9, Brunch will be offered 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and Dinner will be offered 5 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, call 949-409-9913 or visit http://www.fableandspirit.com.

SOL Mexican Cocina

Treat mom to a coastal Mexican-inspired brunch at SOL. Weekend brunch dishes include Ultimate Breakfast Torta, Crab & Shrimp Benedicto, and La Vida Quinoa Bowl. Classic brunch cocktails include SOL’s Bloody Mary, Michelada, and Casamigos Paloma. Brunch is offered on Saturday, May 8 and Sunday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit https://solcocina.com/locations/newport-beach.

Sushi Roku

Treat Mom to a contemporary sushi experience with Sushi Roku’s special take-home Mother’s Day Sushi Pack ($148) featuring the finest, freshest fish from around the globe, prepared with the kind of artistry that can only be executed by a seasoned sushi chef. Enjoy Sashimi (tuna, salmon, yellowtail – 4pc each), Nigiri (tuna, salmon, fluke – 4pc each) and Rolls (Spicy Tuna, Baked Crab, White Lotus & Senshi). Add on Prosecco & OJ for $27. This Sushi Pack available for pick-up only. Place orders online at: https://bbot.menu/srnbpickup/.

Tavern House

Last year Tavern House didn’t have a chance to celebrate Mother’s Day, but this year restaurateur David Wilhelm is offering his first annual Mom’s Day Brunch. He has created a special ala carte menu featuring some of his most popular Brunch dishes as well as some special new offerings. The menu is packed with favorites, including fried chicken and waffles, eggs benedict, prime rib hash, and other delights. For dessert, try the Bananarama with Butter Pecan Ice Cream, Candied Pecans, Banana Pastry Cream, Fresh Bananas, Toffee Crumbles, and Salty Caramel Sauce. Visit https://www.tavernhousekb.com/

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

Celebrate Mother’s Day the Winery Way! The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar will offer a Mom-worthy menu with twists on Chef Yvon Goetz’s classic Wine Country favorites. The two-course brunch is $62.95 per guest and features a choice of seven starters and eight entrees (including Chef’s famous Zinfandel braised short rib hash and fried egg with fingerling potatoes and grilled asparagus). To learn more or to make your reservation, please call (949) 999-6622. Find the menu at www.thewineryrestaurants.com.