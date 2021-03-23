National Charity League Jrs. Raise $100,000 During ‘Cooking for a Cause’

Share this:

The Newport Beach chapter of the National Charity League Juniors has held numerous events at local Newport Beach venues, but this year the organization got creative by going virtual and cooking up an event for a good cause.

On Sunday, March 7, the NCL Jrs. held a “Cooking for a Cause” charity event that featured a mother-daughter virtual cooking event with special guest Chef Allison Rinehart. Participants gathered remotely around chef Rinehart’s kitchen to make brunch.

Chef Rinehart, a resident of Newport Beach, is the owner of Lil’ Pinkies Up Cooking Program. She has made a commitment to teach young children to eat “beyond nuggets.” She encourages children to be confident eaters while always having fun.

During the fundraiser, both mother and child had hands-on virtual instruction from Chef Rinehart, who provided step-by-step instruction that allowed participants to cook a delicious brunch meal featuring frittatas while learning kitchen tips and tricks.

Participants had the opportunity to purchase a Breakfast Bundle and add on items such as monogramed aprons, drinkware, baking supplies, and all brunch ingredients.

The event raised $100,000 for three charities: High Hopes Head and Neck Injury Program, Harry & Grace Steele Children’s Center, and Pediatric Cancer Research.

For more information, visit https://www.nationalcharityleague.org/vpage/index-newport.