Newport Beach Restaurant Week Returns April 19 – May 2

In January 2020, Newport Beach hosted its 14th annual Newport Beach Restaurant Week, which over the years has expanded to two weeks of fabulous prix-fixe menus from dozens of local restaurants.

Then the pandemic hit, and restaurants were thrown for a loop. After multiple closures and re-openings, Newport Beach hosted a special Restaurant Month in September 2020 to help drive traffic to local restaurants that, frankly, were hurting due to pandemic dining restrictions.

Covid-closures forced a postponement of the 2021 Restaurant Week, but now that restrictions are easing, Dine Newport Beach and the Newport Beach Restaurant Association have announced the return of the 15th Annual Newport Beach Restaurant Week, April 19 – May 2.

To say this is a highly-anticipated event is an understatement. Foodies have more ways to savor the cuisine from dozens of Newport Beach eateries for two delicious weeks. Guests can expect the customary prix-fixe menu from full-service eateries along with specialty dishes, exclusive offers and take-out options from a variety of culinary establishments.

“We’re excited to expand our restaurant week program this year with prix-fixe menus and beyond to allow more dining establishments to easily participate and provide more options to guests,” says Carlos Godinez, President of the Newport Beach Restaurant Association and GM of Tavern House Kitchen + Bar. “We encourage all Newport Beach eateries to join in on the event and we want to express our sincerest gratitude to the community for their continued outpouring support of our local restaurant industry. We are looking forward to officially opening our doors once again and we hope you’ll be our guest during Restaurant Week.”

For the first-time, all participating restaurants and their offerings will be housed in the NBRW Pass, a one-stop digital dining directory for Newport Beach Restaurant Week. After signing up at VisitNewportBeach.com/Restaurant-Week, guests can easily view participating restaurants, available offers and special menus once the pass is live in April.

To kick off Newport Beach Restaurant Week, Dine Newport Beach will be conducting five days of gift card giveaways on the @DineNewportBeach Instagram channel starting Apr. 12. Diners are encouraged to follow @DineNewportBeach for updates and promotions. Go to www.VisitNewportBeach.com/Restaurant-Week to sign up for the NBRW Pass in advance today.

I’ll be back in early April with a list of participating restaurants and their Restaurant Week menus.

For more information, please visit www.visitnewportbeach.com/dinenewportbeach.