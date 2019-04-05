Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

National Charity League Juniors Hold Mother-Daughter Luncheon

Posted On 05 Apr 2019
Sixth grade girls Mackenzie Hollander, Irelyn Quick, Kate Sloman, Sofia Anne Walker, Gwen Sheward, Sienna Ivey, Megan Bartz, Matisse Braun

The Fashion Island Hotel is always a glamorous outpost, but the Newport Beach Chapter of the National Charity League, Juniors recreated the most luxurious camping retreat in the hotel’s ballroom for their annual Mother – Daughter Luncheon on March 2. Glamping, anyone?

Rani and Matisse Braun

Think lanterns and plaid throws upon Adirondack chairs next to trays of champagne. No messy s’mores here. The young ladies assembled treats from the DIY trail mix table or chose a sweet from the Instagram-worthy wall of donuts.

The themed “Into the Woods” decor presented a wilderness-chic afternoon for the 400 guests, who raised nearly $70,000 during the silent auction and other donation opportunities. Those who supported the Wishes for Adventures received pink and vanilla floral antlers for their daughters to wear. Proceeds benefited the three local charities that NCL partners with each year: High Hopes Head Injury Program, Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation and the Harry & Grace Steele Children’s Center at Orange Coast College.

Crista and Irelyn Quick

The annual luncheon is considered a graduation for the sixth-grade girls, who now move on from the Juniors group. As is tradition, the sixth-grade girls walked the runway with their mothers, then solo, modeling clothes from Anthropologie, Brooks Brothers, Joie, Peek and Rebecca Taylor from the Fashion Island Shopping Center across the street from the Fashion Island Hotel.

