Slideshow: Balboa Island on Mother’s Day

It was an overcast Mother’s Day on Balboa Island, but that didn’t stop locals from coming out to enjoy take-out menus from Island restaurants and do some curbside shopping from a handful of boutiques.

Marine Avenue was busy and parking scarce. The Island walkway reopened to one-way foot traffic, and pedestrians appeared to obey the signs. Boaters, kayakers and stand up paddleboard enthusiasts were out in the harbor.

Overall, a welcome sign that things were inching their way back to normal, or as one shop owner said, “the new normal—whatever that is.”

Photos by Christopher Trela