NB Film Fest Hosts Virtual Panel Discussions Oct. 10 & 11

In partnership with ZEISS and Panavision, the 2020 Newport Beach Film Festival is introducing a virtual conversation series on Oct. 10 and 11 with notable industry speakers. The conversations are free.

OCTOBER 10

Zeiss Panel #1 / 10 a.m.

ZEISS Conversation: DP Robert McLachlan, ASC

Description: Award-winning cinematographer Robert McLachlan, ASC takes viewers behind the scenes of HBO’s hit horror series “Lovecraft Country.”

SPEAKERS: Director of Photography, Robert McLachlan, ASC

CREDITS: Game of Thrones, Westworld, Ray Donovan

LINK TO JOIN / RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V0jqe-r0QNSVgd2-LwHs5Q

Zeiss Panel #2 / 1 p.m.

Creating Lens Flares

Description: An educational workshop about the use of flares in cinema and the development of ZEISS Supreme Prime Radiance lenses.

SPEAKERS: Snehal Patel, Cine Sales Director, ZEISS

LINK TO JOIN / RSVP https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e4AsFOucRSCJ8IdweizYCQ

OCTOBER 11

Panavision and Light Iron Present: Cinematography from Set to Screen, a virtual conversation with Don Burgess, ASC and Colorist Corinne Bogdanowicz

Description: Sponsored by Panavision and Light Iron, this Newport Beach Film Festival closing-day keynote conversation will feature cinematographer Don Burgess, ASC and coloris Corinne Bogdanowicz discussing their ongoing creative collaboration, which has found them partnering on features including: The Muppets, Flight, 42, Allied, Wonder and The Christmas Chronicles.

SPEAKERS: Don Burgess, ASC and Colorist Corinne Bogdanowic

CREDITS: Forrest Gump, Contact, Cast Away, Spider-Man, Allied, Wonder and The Christmas Chronicles

Panel Time: 11 a.m.

LINK TO JOIN / RSVP: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xTeE0XxdRP-Eot_lXzzEEA

For more information, visit www.newportbeachfilmfest.com