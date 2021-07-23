NB Indy Music Writer Simone Goldstone Wins OC Press Club Award

Share this:

Newport Beach Indy Music Writer Simone Goldstone was honored to win Third Place in the Orange County Press Club 2021 Journalism Awards for her review of the Queen Nation concert at the OC Fairgrounds in the fall of 2020.

The awards were announced via Facebook Live on July 22, 2021. The awards were open to journalists who covered myriad events in 2020.

Goldstone is a graduate of Chapman University, and has been reviewing concerts and writing profiles on musicians for the NB Indy since early 2020.

To read Simone’s winning article, visit https://www.newportbeachindy.com/soundcheck-queen-tribute-band-reigns-supreme-at-oc-fairgrounds.