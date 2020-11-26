NB Library Presents Virtual “Nutcracker for Kids” December 5

Share this:

Christmas may not be canceled, but most live performances of traditional holiday shows, including “A Christmas Carol” and “The Nutcracker,” are on a coronavirus hiatus this year.

Fortunately, the Newport Beach Public Library has a solution. The Library is hosting a virtual “Nutcracker for Kids” featuring dancers from Festival Ballet Theater beginning Saturday, Dec. 5 at 9 a.m.

Festival Ballet Theater performs an abridged and narrated version of the classic—a perfect way to introduce the holiday favorite to little ones.

This presentation was previously performed live at the Newport Beach Public Library in a past season. The Library is offering this video performance for viewers to enjoy in the comfort of their homes this holiday season.

You can view the ballet performance for free at https://www.newportbeachlibrary.org/ebranch/virtual-programming.

This event was funded by generous donations from the Friends of the Library. The Newport Beach Public Library presents a variety of programs that foster cultural arts enrichment.

For more information, please contact the Library at (949) 717-3800, or visit the website at www.newportbeachlibrary.org.