Hoag Receives $7.5 Million Gift from Philanthropists Julia and George Argyros

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach has received a gift of $7.5 million from Newport Beach philanthropists Julia and George Argyros that will further enhance Hoag’s nationally renowned nursing services.

The transformative contribution from the Argyros family extends an already remarkable legacy of giving that spans nearly four decades and has played an important role in growing Hoag’s reputation as one of America’s leading health care providers.

“For many years, I have watched with great admiration as Hoag has used its resources to thoughtfully develop what is without question one of the nation’s finest nursing services,” said Julia Argyros. “Hoag’s nurses are incredibly talented, dedicated and compassionate.”

Since the 1980s, Mrs. Argyros and her husband, Ambassador George Argyros, have given tens of millions of dollars to Hoag to advance care in numerous areas, including cancer, diabetes, nursing, and heart and vascular.

This latest gift by the Argyros family builds upon ongoing generous philanthropy directed to Hoag’s nursing, which now totals a remarkable $15 million.

In recognition of the family’s long history of leadership giving, including a prior gift of $7.5 million in 2016, Hoag that year established the Julia Argyros Center for Nursing Excellence.

“As a direct result of Julia Argyros’ extraordinary generosity and kindness, her name has become synonymous with Hoag’s commitment to nursing excellence,” said Flynn A. Andrizzi, PhD, president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation. “The enormity of the impact of her gifts is incalculable. It is safe to say that every nurse scholar at Hoag, and every patient and family member whose lives they touch, has good reason to be grateful to her. All of us at Hoag certainly are.”

Dr. Andrizzi noted that Mrs. Argyros’ gifts have provided scholarships to more than 1,300 Hoag nurses, enabling them to pursue advanced education. As a result, 83.2 percent of Hoag nurses have received their Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degrees, and many have gone on to receive advanced degrees, including their Master of Science in Nursing.

Due in large part to this focus on continued education, Hoag’s nursing services was once again redesignated for the prestigious MagnetÒ recognition in 2020. Awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the designation is the highest honor an organization can receive for professional nursing practice. Only 8 percent of U.S. hospitals achieve Magnet recognition.

Hoag Hospital is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 480,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals: Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010. Visit www.hoag.org for more information.