Pacifica Christian Launches Baseball Program with Coach Chris Gomez

Pacifica Christian Athletics has announced that it will launch Baseball as the school’s 22nd Varsity Program in the 2021-2022 school year.

The Tritons baseball team will officially start CIF competition during the spring of 2022 and will play their home games at Dean Harvey Field at Vanguard University.

The Tritons have signed former Padres shortstop Chris Gomez as Head Coach. As a coach, Gomez is currently on staff at Corona Del Mar High school, and will finish out the 2021 season before joining the Triton Athletic staff this coming Summer.

Prior to that, he was an assistant coach at Sage Hill High School. During his time at Sage, Gomez helped the team achieve three consecutive post season appearances, as well as an impressive 2016 season record, 28-1, and a CIF-SS Championship.

A native of Southern California, Gomez attended Lakewood High School where he was a varsity athlete. Originally drafted by the Angeles in the 1989 amateur draft, he turned down the contract to attend and play at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles. Gomez finished his collegiate career playing for Long Beach State, where he was selected as a 1st Team All-American.

Following his time in college, he was drafted in the 3rd round of the 1992 MLB draft by the Detroit Tigers and went on to have an impressive 15 year MLB career, culminating with being the starting shortstop for the San Diego Padres during the 1998 World Series.

“I am extremely excited to have Chris joining our coaching staff at Pacifica Christian High School,” said Director of Athletics & Student Life Brandon Gonzalez. “Chris brings a true desire to grow, develop, and foster meaningful wholesome experiences for our student-athletes and our future baseball players. He also understands our school’s culture and mission, who we are, and what we are trying to accomplish as an institution and athletic department.”

With a wealth of knowledge, Gomez is the perfect fit to lead the baseball program through their first year.

“It is an honor to join the staff of the athletic department at Pacifica Christian High School,” says Gomez. “As a Pacifica parent, I have seen firsthand the dedication and conviction of the Pacifica community. I look forward to the launch of a baseball program that is true to the Pacifica mission and one that Pacificans can be proud of. Let’s play ball!”

