CureDuchenne Hosts Annual ‘Napa in Newport’ to Help Find a Cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Share this:

Newport Beach-based CureDuchenne and Vintner Chair Dana Estates will host the Eighth Annual Napa in Newport on Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point.

Napa in Newport brings some of the most acclaimed Napa Valley vintners together under one roof to serve their finest vintages and best wine experiences to Orange County’s top business leaders, influencers, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and wine connoisseurs.

The event features a Grand Tasting, vintner-hosted dining tables, an exquisite dinner with curated wine pairings and spectacular auction lots featuring collectable wines, exotic getaways and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

This year’s event will feature cuisine curated by Executive Chef David Shim, the culinary genius behind COTE, the world’s first and only Michelin-starred Korean steakhouse.

“Year after year, premier vintners come together to pour exclusive wines for one cause – to raise funds to cure this devastating disease,” said Debra Miller, Founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. “We have made great strides in Duchenne research and funding is critical. We are so grateful to our vintners, sponsors, and attendees that support this event and bring us one step closer to a cure.”

“Seven years ago, my husband and I attended Napa in Newport based on the amazing list of wineries and the guest chef. Now, I am co-chairing this incredible event because of the impact CureDuchenne has made on so many lives,” said Diane Kemple, event co-chair. “Please come join us for the world-class wine, but don’t be surprised when the Miller family captures your heart.”

Guests will have the rare opportunity to experience exquisite wines from more than 45 world class vintners, including this year’s Vintner Chair, Dana Estates. Dana Estates is one of Napa Valley’s most exclusive cult wineries, boasting multiple top-rated wines which are only accessible through membership.

“We’re so honored to serve as the Vintner Chair this year. Dana is a Sanskrit term meaning ‘the Spirit of Generosity.’ It is in this spirit that we come together to raise funds for an important cause and to witness the hope that comes from helping fund research that can ultimately lead to a cure,” said Jae Chun, President of Dana Estates.”

The event benefits CureDuchenne, a global leader in research, patient care and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those living with Duchenne, the most common and severe form of muscular dystrophy. It affects roughly 1 in 5,000 male births and is 100 percent fatal.

To date, the event has helped raise more than $9 million for CureDuchenne. Since CureDuchenne was founded in 2003, the organization has raised more than $50 million for research and funded 16 research projects that have advanced to human clinical trials. In addition, CureDuchenne develops impactful programs that help families living with Duchenne around the world.

“Napa in Newport is the most exciting charity event in Orange County,” said Sarah McElroy, event co- chair. “Where else can you taste more than 40 different wines from the Napa Valley, have a Michelin-starred chef prepare your meal, and support a wonderful cause like CureDuchenne?”

Event sponsors include Porsche, Experian, Frome Family Foundation, PTC Therapeutics, WHGC P.L.C., Satellite Healthcare, Carson Wealth, South Coast Plaza, Kaiser Permanente, Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club, VEA Newport Beach, Kendra Scott, Govino, Mark Pomerantz, Christophe, Pilates + OC, Starfish Laguna Beach, Vinglace, The Dock, and Louie’s by the Bay.

Sponsorships and tickets are available. For more information on tickets, sponsorships, and participating vintners, please visit www.cureduchenne.org/napa-in-newport.