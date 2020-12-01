NB Police Department Says ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’

Share this:

The holidays will feel a bit different this year, but one thing that has not changed is choosing a sober way to go.

This holiday season, the Newport Beach Police Department encourages the community to make sure every holiday celebration ends with a sober driver.

Starting November 30 and running through December 15, the Newport Beach Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

In addition, officers will be actively looking for other unsafe driving practices such as speeding, not wearing a seat belt, driving distracted, and not yielding to bicyclists or pedestrians, to make sure everyone has a safe holiday.

“This has been a tough year so let’s try and end it on a good note by being safe on the road during the holidays,” said Lieutenant Damon Psaros. “Taking simple safety measures helps make sure we can all enjoy the holidays.”

The Newport Beach Police Department reminds drivers that driving high does not fly. Marijuana, prescription drugs, and over-the-counter medications may impair, especially in combination with alcohol and other drugs.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.