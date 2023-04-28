NBPD Arrests 2022 Hit-and-Run Suspect

Share this:

On July 30, 2022 at 8:16 pm, Newport Beach Police Department communications received a call of a hit and run traffic collision in the area of W. Balboa Blvd. and 26th St. The collision involved a silver Jeep and a motorcyclist.

The collision resulted in significant injuries to the motorcycle rider. After the collision with the motorcyclist, the Jeep collided with several parked vehicles. The driver of the vehicle fled from the location on foot. Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the driver. The suspect vehicle was impounded for investigation.

Over the next several months, investigators with the Newport Beach Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) completed a thorough and detailed investigation into the case. Their investigation included a review of evidence, witness interviews, search warrants and surveillance, which led to the identification of a possible suspect.

On April 14, 2023, NBPD MAIT investigators located and apprehended the suspect in Los Angeles County and placed him under arrest without incident. On April 18, 2023 the defendant was arraigned in Orange County Superior Court on charges that include one count of driving under the influence while causing injury (a felony), one count of hit-and-run with injury (a felony), four counts of misdemeanor hit-and-run, and one count of driving without a valid driver license. The defendant pled not guilty to all charges.

NBPD Investigators have been in contact with the victim in this case and provided an update on the arrest. Arrested: Nery Lopez, a 47-year-old male and resident of Cudahy, California.