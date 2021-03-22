NBPD Conducts Loud Vehicle Exhaust and Street Racing Enforcement

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department has received numerous complaints regarding loud vehicles with modified exhaust as well as racing vehicles traveling throughout the city over the last few months.

As a result, the Newport Beach Police Department has stepped up their traffic enforcement and is launching a Loud / Modified Vehicle Exhaust and Street Racing Enforcement Operation through summer.

During this time, there will be additional officers on patrol looking for vehicles with loud or modified exhausts that do not comply with California Vehicle Code regulations, and citing those drivers as appropriate.

Officers will also cite or arrest those drivers who engage in street racing activity as well as impound their vehicles as circumstances warrant.

The Newport Beach Police Department requests the public’s assistance in reporting street racing activity when observed in the city to the Newport Beach Police Department non-emergency phone number at (949) 644-3717.