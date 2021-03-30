NBPD Launches Loud/Modified Vehicle Exhaust and Street Racing Enforcement Operations

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department received numerous complaints regarding loud vehicles with modified exhaust as well as racing vehicles traveling throughout the city over the last few months.

Many of these types of vehicles gather at non-permitted car shows and other locations within city limits. These loud and racing vehicles pose a safety risk and affect the quality of life of our residents and visitors.

As a result, the Newport Beach Police Department stepped up their traffic enforcement during this period and launched a Loud/Modified Vehicle Exhaust and Street Racing Enforcement Operations through summer.

The Department issued a press release as well as placed several electronic signboards with messaging in high traffic areas within the city in order to educate the public on vehicle exhaust laws in California as well as notify the community of the upcoming enforcement operations.

The NBPD Traffic Division has also done outreach at these various non-permitted car shows and other locations to educate vehicle owners on the California Vehicle Code and Newport Beach Municipal Code as it relates to loud/modified exhaust and street racing.

Over the last several months, the Police Department has increased enforcement of California Vehicle Code violations related to vehicles with loud/modified exhaust and street racing.

On Sunday, March 28, 2021, the NBPD conducted a joint operation utilizing Newport Beach Police Department Patrol and Motor Officers, Newport Beach Code Enforcement, California Highway Patrol (CHP), California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), and the California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR).

The results of this joint operation:

136 Vehicles were stopped for violations

102 Vehicles were cited for vehicle code violations (which includes loud/modified exhaust)

17 Vehicles were inspected on-site for modified exhaust violations by a BAR Referee

2 Vehicles were referred to on-site DMV Investigators for possible registration violations

5 Vehicles were cited for exceeding 100 MPH

1 Vehicle was cited for driving 130 MPH

1 Vehicle was stopped and the driver arrested for 10851 CVC – Stolen Vehicle