Off the Menu: Easter Dining in Newport Beach

Orange County is now in the State’s Orange Tier—just in time for increased dining capacity on Easter Sunday, April 4.

Many Newport Beach restaurants are offering special menus for Easter brunch, and dinner, available on the restaurant patios and indoors.

Here’s a roundup of what some of the restaurants have in store for diners this Easter.

Bayside Restaurant

When it comes to brunch, there is only one way to do it: bottomless style! Celebrate Easter with a three-course bottomless champagne brunch at Bayside Restaurant. Dig into decadent dishes like mushroom soup, crab cakes, eggs Benedict, braised short rib breakfast hash and more. Reservations can be made between 10 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. with live music from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Price: $65 per person; $30 per child (12 and under). Visit https://www.baysiderestaurant.com.

The Beachcomber Cafe

Head to Crystal Cove this holiday and make it an Easter brunch to remember. Brunch is served from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with a menu that includes beignets, crêpes, pancakes, French toast, omelets, and Brunch cocktails! Dinner is available from 4:30 p.m. to close. Visit https://thebeachcombercafe.com.

Billy’s at the Beach

Billy’s at the Beach is pleased to welcome families celebrating Easter for a special brunch on Saturday, April 3 and Sunday, April 4. Join in the holiday festivities the aloha way with specialty entrees, cocktails and waterfront views. Guests can enjoy Billy’s classic menu or opt for an Easter special like macadamia crusted halibut with beurre blanc and baby bok choy for $27, filet mignon and eggs for $28, or applewood smoked ham alongside creamy au gratin potatoes and crisp green beans almandine for $23. Bottomless mimosas are available for $20 per person. Billy’s at the Beach is open for an outdoor patio experience as well as limited indoor dining. Reservations are recommended. To reserve, visit www.Billysatthebeach.net or call (949) 722-1100.

The Bungalow

Looking for an affordable, family-friendly place to dine this Easter? Head to The Bungalow in Corona del Mar! For just $32, you can enjoy a decadent two-course brunch while kids 12 and under get their own menu with goodies such as Crème Brûleé French Toast, scrambled eggs or spaghetti. Visit https://www.thebungalowrestaurant.com.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Newport Beach’s Eddie V’s has Easter Brunch on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or pick up a four-course Easter dinner to devour at home. Visit https://www.eddiev.com for details.

Fable & Spirit

Fable & Spirit Executive Chef David Shofner sets the tone with an elevated take on classic Brunch favorites. Standout offerings include wood-fired Shakshuka featuring baked eggs, poblano, Moroccan spiced tomato, crème fraiche, and queso fresco, served with naan; and house-smoked Salmon on toasted pumpernickel, with everything bagel spice, citrus-infused red onion, dill crème fraiche, hardboiled egg, and crispy capers. On Sunday, April 4, Brunch will be offered from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Dinner will be offered from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. For more information or to make reservations, call (949) 409-9913 or visit http://www.fableandspirit.com.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine

This upscale American steakhouse is offering a three-course Easter meal April 3 and 4 with your choice of steak and seafood entree, salad and dessert. If you prefer to please your palate at home, Fleming’s is making Easter a breeze with a Filet Wellington Family Bundle for $300. This take-home meal serves four to six and includes Fleming’s Salad, a 32oz bake-at-home Filet Wellington, mashed potatoes, and crispy Brussels sprouts and bacon. This offer is available for curbside pickup only and must be ordered by Thursday, April 1. Visit https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com.

Great Maple

Get egg-cited—Great Maple has an Easter menu available now through April 4. Treat your taste buds to sweet and savory plates like monkey bread with caramel and pecans, house-made quiche with prosciutto, gruyere and truffle oil or an 8oz. prime rib dinner with maple bacon and cheese potatoes and a house-made popover. Visit https://thegreatmaple.com/newport.

Lido Bottle Works

Hosting at home this Easter? Lido Bottle Works is offering a takeaway meal for four ($200), which includes Tartine House Ricotta, shaved asparagus, grain and spring veggie salad, braised lamb shank, polenta and a buttermilk panna cotta with roasted berries and pistachio crunch for dessert. If you’d rather get out of the house, Lido Bottle Works will be offering their regular menu for those who prefer to dine in. Visit https://lidobottleworks.com.

Sol Mexican Cocina

Toast Easter with a Baja-inspired weekend brunch at SOL, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (April 3) and Sunday (April 4). Menu highlights include the crab and shrimp Benedicto ($20), the chorizo and potato scramble ($14), souffle carlotta ($14), and SOL’s Bloody Marys ($11). Visit https://solcocina.com.

Sushi Roku

Enjoy a non-traditional Easter dining experience at Sushi Roku, where you and your family can feast on dynamic dishes featuring global ingredients. Sushi Roku Newport Beach is offering its regular menu all day, along with a la carte specials. Reservations for Sunday, April 4 are recommended by calling (949) 706-3622 or visiting https://www.sushiroku.com/menus/newport-beach.

Tavern House Kitchen + Bar

Dine on the water this Easter at Tavern House Kitchen + Bar and feast on all of your favorites. Start with a Tavern Mary or mimosa and continue with Coconut Crusted Shrimp, Buttermilk Fried Chicken & Malted Waffles, Avocado Toast Bennie, Cowboy Burger and more. Tavern House will feature its original brunch and dinner menus this Easter, as well as some Easter specials including Maine Lobster Benedict and Grilled Colorado Lamb Chops with Farm Fresh Eggs. Visit https://www.tavernhousekb.com.

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar

The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar on Coast Highway will be hosting a special brunch on Sunday, April 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The restaurant is featuring a special Spring-inspired prix-fixe menu courtesy of Executive Chef Yvon Goetz, with a variety of options for starters and entrees. Enhance your Easter Brunch with a Seafood Tower, or partake in endless mimosas. Call (949) 999-6622 or visit www.thewineryrestaurants.com.