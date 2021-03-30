Balboa Island Museum Receives Grant from Exchange Club of Newport Harbor

Share this:

The Balboa Island Museum of Newport Beach has received a $10,000 grant from the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor.

George Lesley, President of the Exchange Club, presented the award to Tiffany Pepys Hoey, Executive Director of the Museum, at the service club’s weekly luncheon meeting on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Also present from the museum were Celeste Dennerline, Chairperson of Visitor Experience, and David Beek, President-Elect.

The Museum and Museum Store are located on Balboa Island with a mission of collecting, preserving, and promoting the culture and history of Balboa Island and the city of Newport Beach.

The Museum features 15 rotating exhibits that document people and events going back to the late 19th century, showcasing famed Newport developers like James McFadden and surfing legends including Duke Kahanamoku, and memorable historical events like the 1953 Boy Scout Jamboree.

The Museum’s more immediate project is to collaborate with the Newport Mesa Unified School District and generate an atmosphere of community by teaching a living local history program to 3rd grade students.

“We are very appreciative for the financial support from the Exchange Club that will allow us to design and print the museum’s school booklets and schedule visits to the local schools,” said Celeste Dennerline, who is a long-time island resident and host of the museum’s “10-minute History Talks.”

The Exchange Club of Newport Harbor is the local chapter of the oldest service organization in the country, having served Newport Beach for over 90 years, with a goal of making our community a better place. Its mission includes contributions for academic scholarships for high-school seniors, and the prevention of child abuse. It also includes programs benefitting active and inactive military personnel and first responders, and Americanism projects.

Every year, the Exchange Club hosts the “Field of Honor” at Castaways Park, overlooking the Back Bay of Newport Beach, where 1,776 large American Flags are proudly displayed during the week between Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day each May.

For membership and donor information about the Exchange Club of Newport Harbor and its activities, please visit www.exchangeclubofnewportharbor.com.

For more information about the Balboa Island Museum, please visit their website at www.balboaislandmuseum.org.