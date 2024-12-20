NBPD Makes Cold Case Murder Arrest

Share this:

On Friday, December 6, 2024, detectives from the Newport Beach Police Department placed Michael Larry Manatt, 70, of Huntington Beach under arrest for the murder of Ronald Gaskey, who was killed in his Newport Beach home on December 13, 1983.

In 1983, NBPD detectives completed many interviews and collected evidence from the residence, though detectives were unable to file charges on any suspect.

Over the past few years, the case was reopened and current NBPD detectives have diligently read through numerous reports, studied evidence, and completed additional interviews, which ultimately led to the identification of Michael Larry Manatt as a suspect in the murder.

NBPD detectives presented the case to a judge and obtained a warrant for Manatt’s arrest. Manatt was taken into custody without incident and booked at NBPD Jail. Bail was set at $1 million.

Anyone who may have further information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Kyle Markwald at (949) 644-3762 or kmarkwald@nbpd.org.