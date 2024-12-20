NBPD Issues Tech Support Scam Alert

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department has issued a scam alert for a particular scheme involving a tech support ruse.

Tech support scams often go something like this: The victim gets a pop-up notification of a computer virus and is instructed to call a phone number to get assistance or to purchase antivirus software. (Spoiler alert: that phone number goes straight to the scammer – not a legitimate tech support person).

Tech support scammers may also call and pretend to be a computer technician from a well-known company saying there’s a problem with your computer. They may ask you to give them remote access to your computer and then pretend to run a diagnostic test. Then they try to make you pay to fix a problem that does not exist.

In some cases, they don’t even bother with remote access, they just tell you your device was hacked, and you need to talk to your bank’s fraud department to protect your money. They’ll kindly provide you with the phone number to “your bank’s fraud department.” (Second spoiler alert: This is a phone number for the scammer’s accomplice, not your bank).

Then they give you instructions to help you to “secure your money” when they are really just planning to pocket it themselves.

Things to Know to Avoid a Tech Support Scam

The Newport Beach Police Department has provided a list of things to know to help prevent a tech support scam.

Legitimate tech companies won’t contact you by phone, email, or text message to tell you there’s a problem with your computer.

Security pop-up warnings from real tech companies will never ask you to call a phone number or click on a link.

For scams in general, here’s what you should do if you think you might be dealing with a scammer:

Check it out. Before you send any money or give out your personal information, take a few extra moments to verify whom you are dealing with.

For communications from alleged businesses or government agencies: Do not give out any personal information until you have verified the identity of the person you are dealing with. Ask them for their name, department, and business phone number. Confirm that information by calling the organization at a phone number found on the internet or through official correspondence/billing statements. If the caller refuses to provide this information, terminate the call immediately.

If you get a text message or email from an organization you do business with, don’t click on any links before doing your research.

Talk to someone you trust. Speaking with a family member, friend, or neighbor before you act may help you realize if it’s a scam. Their outside perspective can be helpful since they are removed from the pressure and emotion of the situation.

Keep your information (and money) safe. Never give out personal identifying information, such as bank account or credit card account numbers, to anyone you do not know. Never send money to an unknown person.

Share this information with a friend. You might know how these swindlers operate and how to deal with them, but chances are you know someone who doesn’t. Awareness is one of the biggest tools for preventing these types of crimes, so it is important to get the word out.