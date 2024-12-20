Op/Ed from Mayor Pro Tem Lauren Kleiman: Newport Beach Year in Review

Share this:

By Mayor Pro Tem Lauren Kleiman

I bring you this year-in-review as your new Mayor Pro Tem. I am truly honored to have earned the support of my colleagues and am proud to serve the City in this capacity.

This has been an extremely rewardingyear, witnessing the impact of actions taken during my first year on Council, particularly on the issue of homelessness, which has been my top priority.

Here’s a snapshot of just some of the City’s many successes in 2024:

The City’s homeless population dropped 85 percent, from 71 down to 11, from last year’s count. We have completely overhauled our approach to homelessness, including the adoption of new laws in response to this year’s Supreme Court’s decision in the Grant’s Pass case, in which we filed an Amicus Brief. We have increased our homeless liaison team to four officers, who work hand-in-hand with our new outreach provider, PATH. They are extremely encouraged by the number of previously-resistant individuals who are now accepting shelter and services since the ordinance went into effect, and looking forward to the additional resource of dedicated supportive housing units through our continued partnership with neighboring Costa Mesa.

You may have noticed fewer unlicensed vendors on our beaches this summer, thanks to the Council’s creation of a new full-time enforcement position to bolster our Code Enforcement team’s ongoing effort to confiscate equipment, merchandise and food being sold illegally. These ongoing measures are intended to protect beachgoers and support the legitimate businesses in our city.

The City Council has also directed the Code Enforcement team to begin proactive enforcement for violations by commercial operations in residential neighborhoods. Officers are now monitoring these activities and conducting on-site inspections of the properties.

We took additional steps to mitigate the neighborhood impacts of short-term lodging by reallocating 75 residential permits to mixed-used zones, reducing residential permits by the same number.

Almost a dozen business-operated residential drug and alcohol rehab homes have closed their doors in Newport since the City initiated a State audit of the agency responsible for licensing these facilities, last year. The long-awaited audit results confirmed residents’ concerns about neighborhood overconcentration and the agency’s slow or lack of response to address complaints, violations and negligence. I am continuing to dedicate my attention to this issue, working as the Chair of the Legislative Ad Hoc Committee for the California Sober Living and Recovery Task Force to get protections put in place, both for those seeking care in these homes, and the neighboring communities.

Residents and visitors using the Balboa Peninsula Trolley service will enjoy new open-air red car trolleys, beginning summer of 2026, with the help of a healthy grant from Orange County Transportation Authority. I serve on the Council’s Transit, Transportation, Parking and Mobility ad hoc committee responsible for bringing this recommendation to Council. Our goal is to expand the network for this free service to connect with other areas and amenities throughout the City, including Balboa Island, Corona del Mar and Newport Center, to get people out of their cars and alleviate parking constraints.

TLC for CdM

Creating a more successful, vibrant, lively, walkable and connected “main street” destination in Corona del Mar is my objective for the study that I kicked off this year. We are engaging with all stakeholders to identify strategies and provide recommendations to support existing businesses and attract new ones, address parking needs, and reduce impacts on residential streets.

After years of trying to improve the aesthetic of CdM’s entrance corridor, agreements with various homeowners associations were approved and will yield new landscaping along E Coast Highway, from Seaward Road to Pelican Point Drive. These enhancements are in addition to the new median landscaping, at Marguerite, that has already been completed.

In partnership with Visit Newport Beach, with the aim of encouraging pedestrian activity in support of our businesses, we were able to reimagine the holiday lighting throughout the Village, adding lighted dressing for the clock tower, ornaments, photo opportunities, wreaths and garland. We will continue to build on this program as part of their 50 Days of Festive Fun campaign.

Enhancing Public Safety in the City

Through the Police Technology Ad Hoc Committee, my colleagues and I recommended the integration of several tools that our Police Department will utilize for crime deterrence and prevention, as well as suspect apprehension. 70 Flock Safety automated license plate reading cameras have now been installed throughout the City, and have already resulted in arrests of individuals associated with prior criminal acts, after alerts of “hot-listed” vehicles allowed NBPD to respond in real time. A new Crime Information Center will serve as the central technology hub to analyze intel from this and other technology, including FUSUS software, which expands access to other cameras for video surveillance.

The Newport Beach Police Department has partnered with Irvine Company to further augment security at Fashion Island. Officers continue regular proactive patrols throughout the City, including neighborhoods.

The replacement of the aging Balboa Fire Station No. 1 and branch library on the Peninsula will begin shortly, now that the City Council approved an architectural design and construction contract to replace the current obsolete structures, built in 1962 and 1929, respectively.

Recreating in the Harbor and Beyond

The City has expanded access to Newport Harbor in 2024 with two new public piers; one at the Balboa Marina (the harbor’s largest) and another at 29th Street and Lafayette Avenue. These new additions bring the total number of public piers in Newport Harbor to 15.

Use of Sunset Ridge Park fields, picnic areas and playground space is expected to increase by up to 40 percent, with the completion of Sunset Bridge and parking lot expansion projects this year.

The new home of the Junior Lifeguards opened its doors in June, just in time for their 40th anniversary. The program had been operating out of temporary trailers for decades. The building was funded through a public-private partnership between the City and the Newport Beach Junior Lifeguard Foundation, with a lot of support from the Ben Carlson Foundation, and is available for public event rentals during the off season.

As the positive momentum continues, 2025 promises to be another fantastic year in Newport Beach!

Happy holidays to you and your loved ones!

Lauren Kleiman / Newport Beach Mayor Pro Tem / District 6