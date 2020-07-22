NBPD Motorcycle Safety Enforcement Patrol on July 26

Share this:

The Newport Beach Police Department will have extra officers out on patrol on Sunday, July 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. looking for violations made by drivers and motorcyclists that increase the risk of crashes.

With nearly 900,000 registered motorcycles in the state, many road users are going places without the same protections as drivers. Motorcycle riders are 28 times more likely to die in a crash than vehicle occupants.

To help protect you and your family, keep the following tips in mind while driving or riding.

Drivers should always check twice for motorcycles in mirrors and blind spots, use your signal when changing lanes, never follow a motorcycle too closely, always keep a safe distance, and when at an intersection, allow enough space before turning.

Motorcyclists should always wear a DOT compliant helmet and protective gear like gloves and leather clothing. Consider adding reflective tape to your clothing to make it easier for other drivers to see you. Keep your lights on at all times, even during the day.

Don’t assume drivers see you: signal well in advance before changing lanes and watch for turning vehicles.

Although lane splitting is legal, the practice is not encouraged at high speeds in free-flowing traffic, or between large vehicles like big rigs and motor homes.

The Newport Beach Police Department will hold another motorcycle safety enforcement operation on August 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Funding for motorcycle safety enforcement operations are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.