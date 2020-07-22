OC Community Foundation Raises $81K for Local Charities

Share this:

On July 16, the Newport Beach-based Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) partnered with local nonprofits to host the third annual Empowering Possibilities, a Giving Day for OC neighbors with disabilities.

This 24-hour online effort raised $81,334 in critical funds from more than 294 donors in support of seven Orange County organizations.

“During these challenging times, we are proud to unite nonprofits with aligned missions as they work to support our neighbors with disabilities,” said Shelley Hoss, president and CEO, OCCF. “We continue to be inspired by the resiliency of the nonprofits serving our county’s most vulnerable residents and the outpouring of generosity and compassion from our community.”

The seven organizations that participated in the 2020 Empowering Possibilities Giving Day included Blind Children’s Learning Center of OC, Down Syndrome Association of OC, Family Support Network, Hope Center for the Arts, Project Independence, Special Olympics Southern California and Vocational Visions.

These nonprofits have been forced to cancel in-person fundraising events and meetings since March due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis. The funds raised during the Empowering Possibilities Giving Day will prove vital as these nonprofits pivot in their response and continue to serve their clients in innovative ways.

This Empowering Possibilities Giving Day is the latest of a series that, to date, has raised more than $10 million for Orange County nonprofits. Additional collaborative Giving Days will be announced in the coming months. For more information, visit oc-cf.org/iheartoc.

Founded in 1989, the Orange County Community Foundation works with donors, strengthens the local nonprofit sector and works to find solutions to community needs. Since its inception, OCCF has awarded more than $700 million in grants and scholarships and ranks in the top one percent in grantmaking activity among more than 780 U.S. community foundations. For more information, visit www.oc-cf.org.