The annual Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade dazzles onlookers for five nights, but the Ring of Lights home decorating contest continues all month.

NB Indy photographer Jim Collins attended the Boat Parade Kickoff Event at Marina Park, where several hundred people gathered to watch the boats sail past while enjoying live entertainment, games, and community booths.

NB Indy editor Christopher Trela walked around Balboa Island looking at all the decorations and taking photos.