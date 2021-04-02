NBPD Says April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

Share this:

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and the Newport Beach Police Department encourages drivers to give the phone a break and focus on the road.

Throughout the month of April the Newport Beach Police Department will have additional officers on patrol specifically looking for drivers who violate the state’s hands-free cell phone law.

“When you are driving, give the phone a rest,” Newport Beach Police Department, Lieutenant Damon Psaros said. “A driver’s number one focus should be on the road. Anything that distracts you from the task of driving, especially a phone, puts yourself and others at risk.”

According to the 2020 California Statewide Public Opinion Survey, more than 75 percent of surveyed drivers listed “Distracted Driving because of TEXTING” as their biggest safety concern.

“Not driving distracted is a simple, but significant behavior change,” Sergeant Corey Wolik said. “The goal is to increase compliance with the hands-free cell phone law and keep people safe.”

Under current law, drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel. Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a phone for any reason, including hands-free.

If you need to make a call or send a text, pull over and park at a safe location. Drivers should silence their phones or put the phone out of reach, such as the glove box or trunk.

Funding for distracted driving enforcement operations are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.