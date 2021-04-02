On Faith: Easter Church Services in Newport Beach

Note: All listings are for Sunday, April 4 unless otherwise noted. Some churches are not listed because they don’t have enough space for their members, though they hope to see you in the future.
Christ Church by the Sea: 10 a.m. https://christbytheseanb.org/weekly-worship, (949) 673-3805
Corona del Mar Community Church, Congregational (611 Heliotrope Ave): 10 a.m., masks required, limited seating, (949) 644-7400, www.cdmucc.org.
Eternity Church: 10 a.m. Hyatt Regency Ballroom, 1107 Jamboree Rd., https://www.eternitychurchoc.com, (949) 299-6764
Liberty Baptist Church (1000 Bison Ave.): 8:30 a.m. (mask required), 10 a.m. (mask optional). (949) 760-5444, www.libertybaptistchurch.org
Lutheran Church of the Master (2900 Pacific View Dr.): 10 a.m. outdoors, (949) 759-1031, www.lightofthemaster.net
Mariners Church (5001 Newport Coast Dr.): April 3 at 2:30, 4 & 5:50 p.m.; April 4 at 7, 8:30, 10, 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., (949) 769-8100, www.marinerschurch.org
Newport Center United Methodist Church (1601 Marguerite Ave): 10 a.m. (outdoors – bring chair and mask), (949)-644-0745, https://www.newportcenterumc.org
Newport Harbor Lutheran Church: (798 Dover Dr.): 9:15 a.m. indoors, mask required, www.nhlcs.org
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church (1441 West Balboa Blvd.): April 3: 7:40 p.m. inside, April 4: 8,10 a.m. in courtyard, (949) 673-3775, https://www.olmc.net
Our Lady Queen of Angels: (2406 Mar Vista Dr.), virtual and on line 7, 8:20, 10:15 a.m., 12 p.m., (949)644-0200, www.olqa.org
Redeemer Orange County: meets at Temple Bath Yahm (1011 Camelback St): 10 a.m., outdoors or online at https://redeemeroc.org
Rock Harbor Church: (345 Fischer Ave, CM): 8:30,10 a.m. (with livestream), 11:30 a.m. (masks required), (714) 384-0914, https://rockharbor.org
St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church (600 St. Andrews Rd), online and in person. April 3: 5:50 p.m., April 4: 8, 9:30, 11 a.m. reservations required, (949) 574-2200, https://www.sapres.org
St. James Anglican Church (2995 Airway Ave., C.M,): 8:15, 10, 11:45 a.m. in person (reservations required) or online, (949) 999-3900, https://www.stjchurch.life
St. James Episcopal (3209 Via Lido): 10 a.m., in person and live-streaming, www.stjamesnewport.org, (949) 675-0210
St. John Vianney (314 Marine Ave.): 8, 9:30, 11 a.m., come early, wear mask. https://www.olmc.net, (949) 673-3801
St. Matthew’s Church: (2300 Ford Rd): 7:30, 9, 11 a.m. Registration required. https://www.stmatthewsnewport.com, (949) 219-0911
Viewpoint Church (866 W.16 St.): 10 a.m. in person (outside) and online: https://www.viewpointchurch.org, (949)345-9228
Watermark Church (3186 Pullman St.): indoors, outdoors, online (reserve seats) 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. (714) 597-6000, https://watermarkoc.com
