NBPD Says Be Safe and Sober on St. Patrick’s Day

This St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), the Newport Beach Police Department will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“If drinking is part of your plans, plan on designating a sober driver and find a safe way home,” Newport Beach Police Department Lieutenant Damon Psaros said. “Don’t make poor choices and allow yourself to mix alcohol or drugs with driving.”

On St. Patrick’s Day 2019 in California, seven people were killed, and 116 others were injured in crashes caused by driving under the influence.

Not only does driving under the influence put yourself and others on the road at risk, but it also hurts financially; attorneys’ fees, fines, court costs, insurance rate hikes and car repairs can reach $15,000 or more in California.

“It’s simple: don’t drink and drive,” Sergeant Corey Wolik said. “Stay at home or find a sober driver to take you home.”

California’s public health guidance advises to limit mixing with people you don’t live with as much as possible to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Although many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will be held virtually this year, it’s important to designate a sober driver or stay at home for the night.

If you ever see a suspected drunk driver on the road, call 911.

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.