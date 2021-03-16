The Winery Restaurant Welcomes Indoor Dining with New Coronavirus Protocols

Share this:

Orange County is seeing red—but that’s a good thing.

Now that OC is in the Red Tier in Gov. Newsom’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, that means restaurants can reopen indoor dining to 25 percent capacity. That’s good news for Newport Beach restaurants that relied solely on patio dining for the past several months.

Orange County is also looking good to reach the orange tier soon, meaning even more indoor dining.

Of course, not everyone is comfortable with dining inside a restaurant yet, although some restaurants are putting protocols in place that are designed to mitigate the fears of those who are still reticent of being indoors.

Case in point: The Winery Restaurant & Wine Bar. They have installed advanced ultraviolet air disinfection in their dining rooms thanks to a partnership with Southern California-based Going Green NRG to utilize UV technology to eliminate airborne pathogens, bacteria and viruses.

“We turned to proven technology to improve our guest experience and ensure their safety, as well as that of our staff. Advanced UV air disinfection allows us to preserve the integrity of The Winery experience, for which we are known,” commented JC Clow, Founding Partner of The Winery Restaurant’s three Southern California locations, including the Coast Highway location in Newport Beach. “At the onset of the pandemic, we installed gorgeous transparent custom dividers at our restaurants, and this latest technological upgrade is another way in which we are working to ensure that all guests and staff feel comfortable and safe inside our restaurants.”

Many clinics and hospitals around the world have utilized ultraviolet light to kill pathogens, so why not The Winery Restaurant? Their use of UV disinfection to effectively inactivate viruses like the coronavirus and influenza is on the cutting edge of how restaurants are doing battle with COVID-19.

Coronavirus has been shown to be highly susceptible to germicidal UV irradiation, and that the susceptibility of coronavirus to UV is greater than three times compared to the influenza (common cold) virus.

Utilizing UV technology is the latest in many changes The Winery Restaurant has made over the past year to better serve its guests. Last May, they partnered with Super Color Digital to create medical-grade Lexan partitions throughout the restaurant to deflect a large number of airborne particles between guest tables. By creating a barrier between customer tables and seating areas, The Winery was able to maximize restaurant occupancy without increasing potential viral exposure. And, the view was not blocked and customers could still people-watch.

“We are focused on being proactive and always looking for ways to evolve in anticipation of what’s to come,” explained Clow, who along with along partners William Lewis and Chef Yvon Goetz oversees three Winery restaurants. “At the core of what we do is the guest experience – and improving on it will always be our focus.”

For more information, visit https://www.thewineryrestaurants.com.