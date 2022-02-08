The Hoag Classic Returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 2-6

Share this:

Fore!

That’s one exclamation you probably won’t hear when the Hoag Classic – Orange County’s only PGA TOUR Champions event – returns to Newport Beach Country Club March 2 through 6.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Hoag Classic back to Newport Beach,” said Robert T. Braithwaite, president, and CEO of Hoag. “On behalf of everyone at Hoag, I want to thank the volunteers and staff who have helped us safely organize an exciting event that our community looks forward to annually.”

Defending champion Ernie Els returns, looking to become the first back-to-back winner of the Hoag Classic. Other notables in the 2022 field so far include 2008 champion Bernhard Langer, 2014 and 2010 champion Fred Couples, and newcomers Jim Furyk, David Duval, and KJ Choi, among others.

A total of approximately 80 players will compete for the purse totaling $2 million, an increase of $200,000 from years past.

For updates and a final field, set Friday, February 25 at 5 p.m., visit www.hoagclassic.com/player-field.

“The wide exposure the Hoag Classic offers for the community of Orange County provides benefits that are immeasurable,” noted Paul Folino, Chairman of the Hoag Classic. “The positive light the Hoag Classic sheds on Orange County residually impacts the businesses and individuals who reside here. With more than $20 million in total charitable proceeds raised throughout its history, the tournament is one of the most successful philanthropic events on the PGA TOUR Champions.”

This year, the tournament’s net proceeds will benefit Hoag’s programs and services including the Mary & Dick Allen Diabetes Center, as well as several military charities.

Schedule of Events

The annual “Breakfast with a Champion,” presented by Allergan, will be held in advance of the tournament on Tuesday, March 1 at Newport Beach Country Club featuring golf legend Jim Furyk.

One of the PGA TOUR’s most recognizable and talented golfers, Furyk joined the PGA TOUR in 1994. He won at least one tournament each year between 1998 and 2003. Some of Furyk’s achievements include 17 total wins on Tour including a major championship victory at the 2003 U.S. Open. (This is a private event by invitation only.)

On Wednesday, March 2 and Thursday, March 3, the Legends Pro-Am is the first event of tournament week open to the public. Attending these days gives fans an opportunity to catch golf legends in a more relaxed environment before the competition begins.

The Hoag Classic Championship Weekend begins Friday, March 4. New to the 2022 tournament is the Hoag Innovation Hall, presented by Hoag. As guests enter the tournament, they will be able to interact and experience some of the latest industry leading technology used to advance patient treatment and recovery as well as patient security at Hoag.

Saturday, March 5 will honor current and former servicemen and women with Military Appreciation Day, presented by CoreLogic. All active duty, military reserve, National Guard, military retirees, and veterans – and one guest each – will receive complimentary admission with food and beverage. Following play at 4 p.m., all guests are invited behind the 1st Tee for a “Military Celebration” featuring 2022 honoree recognition and charity presentation.

For the Final Round on Sunday, March 6, attendees ages 18 and under will receive complimentary admission for Student Day, presented by Kingston Technology. Students can enjoy the Kingston Autograph Arena to meet-and-greet with some of their favorite players.

In addition to Student Day, Hoag Charity Sports and Hoag thank Kingston technology for funding $70,000 in scholarships for Hoag. There will be a special private event on Sunday to present the 2022 scholarship recipients with their awards and to hear stories about how Hoag employees are advancing their education and elevating their level of care though this program.

Tickets

Daily tickets are available online for $30, Wednesday, March 2 to Sunday, March 6. Ticket sales will be online only, and no ticket purchases will be accepted at the gate. Children aged 11 and under receive complimentary admission beginning Wednesday, March 2 through Sunday, March 6. For more information, visit www.HoagClassic.com/tickets.

About the Hoag Classic

For one week each year, the international spotlight shines brightly on Orange County’s only official PGA TOUR Champions event. Hosted at Newport Beach Country Club, the Hoag Classic, with Hoag as the title sponsor and presenting partners Konica Minolta and City National Bank, showcases golf legends such as Fred Couples, John Daly and Ernie Els as well as Tour newcomers including Jim Furyk, KJ Choi, Mike Weir, Stuart Appleby, and Robert Allenby as they compete with more than 80 players for the title.

As one of the largest philanthropic events in PGA TOUR Champions history, the Hoag Classic has raised more than $20 million in total proceeds for Hoag’s program and services, as well as other local charities. For more information visit www.HoagClassic.com.

About Hoag

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery network in Orange County, California, that treats more than 30,000 inpatients and 460,000 outpatients annually. Hoag consists of two acute-care hospitals – Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, which opened in 1952, and Hoag Hospital Irvine, which opened in 2010 – in addition to nine health centers and 14 urgent care centers. Visit www.hoag.org for more information.

About PGA Tour Champions

PGA TOUR Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 34 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at www.PGATOUR.com.

About Newport Beach Country Club

Newport Beach Country Club is an exclusive and iconic Country Club in Newport Beach. Perched above the Pacific Coast Highway, NBCC has captured the spirit of the Southern California lifestyle for more than 65 years. Spanning nearly 56,000 square feet and boasting panoramic views of emerald fairways and sapphire seas, the Clubhouse makes an architectural statement on coastal California Craftsman design. With a course originally designed by world-renowned designer William “Billy” Bell, NBCC has been one of the most popular stops on the PGA Champions Tour for more than 20 years and is the home of the annual Hoag Classic. Visit https://www.newportbeachcc.com.