NBPD Says ‘Slow the Fast Down’ and Follow Speed Limit

A new statewide initiative encourages drivers to “slow the fast down” and understand the dangers of speeding.

The Newport Beach police department supports efforts by the California Office of Traffic Safety to address an emerging traffic safety issue: speeding.

“We are seeing changes in driving behavior, and the number of people traveling at

excessive and extremely dangerous speeds is alarming,” said Newport Beach Police Lieutenant Damon Psaros. “COVID-19 puts the value of protecting lives in perspective, and practicing safe driving is one simple way everyone can keep themselves and others safe.”

Excessive speeding went way up during the beginning of stay-at-home orders in March. Between March 19 and April 30, CHP officers issued 4,000 citations for speeding over 100 miles per hour, more than double (113 percent) from last year despite a steep decline in traffic volume.

Speeding remains one of the main causes of crashes: in federal fiscal year 2017-18, speed was a factor in approximately 31 percenbt of all fatal and injury crashes in California.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.