NBPD Update on July 4 Road Closures, Parking, Gatherings

Though most residents and business owners are well versed in the City’s increased public safety efforts for the Fourth of July, the Newport Beach Police Department has some reminders about what is allowed and not allowed in Newport Beach.

CELL PHONE NOTIFICATIONS

On the 4th of July, text NBJULY4TH to 888777 to receive updated road closure information, significant traffic advisories and community advisories. Visit WWW.NIXLE.COM and sign up to receive crime alerts, traffic advisories, and community updates year-round from the Newport Beach Police Department.

STREET CLOSURES AND PARKING

July 4 from 10:30 a.m. to the early morning hours of July 5: Southbound Orange Street at West Coast Highway will be closed, and Via Oporto from Via Lido to 32nd Street will be closed. All closure times are approximate. All streets on the peninsula will be open to vehicle traffic, however the Newport Beach Police Department will be monitoring traffic conditions throughout the day and will facilitate additional street closures should the need arise.

Parking

On-street and other public parking will be extremely limited in the West Newport area. All residents and visitors are cautioned to park in legal, public spaces or their own, private spaces or garages. Vehicles parked illegally will be issued parking citations and may be towed. The City of Newport Beach offers a free trolley service for Balboa Peninsula during summer weekends & holidays, including July 4. More information is available at https://newportbeachca.gov/trending/balboa-peninsula-trolley.

SAFETY ENHANCEMENT ZONE

There will again be a Safety Enhancement Zone in the area bounded by the Pacific Ocean on the south, 32nd St. and Newport Blvd. on the east, W. Coast Hwy. on the north and 54th St. on the west. The Safety Zone designation is effective from 12:01 a.m. on July 4 to 3 a.m. on July 5. Fines within the Safety Enhancement Zone are triple the normal amount and can be as much as $3,000.

WHAT IS PROHIBITED?

Alcoholic Beverages Prohibited in Public Areas

Possessing or drinking alcoholic beverages on streets, sidewalks, beaches, piers or other public areas is prohibited (this includes alcoholic beverages that have been poured into a cup). Violators are subject to citation or arrest.

Fireworks

It is illegal to possess or use fireworks in Newport Beach. This includes “safe and sane” fireworks such as fountains and sparklers that can be purchased in nearby cities.

Rooftop Gatherings

People gathering on rooftops is a safety hazard that may violate building code ordinances. City Building Dept. inspectors will be working with the Police Department to address those violations.

Throwing Water Balloons, Spraying Water at Pedestrians, Bicyclists or Vehicles

Throwing water balloons or spraying water at pedestrians, bicyclists or vehicles is illegal. Violators are subject to citation or arrest.

LOUD AND UNRULY GATHERINGS

Property owners and/or party hosts are responsible for the conduct of their guests. Loud and unruly parties requiring a police response could result in a citation or arrest for those present, and fines for property owners, tenants, renters and guests. If you plan to host a holiday party in West Newport, please follow these guidelines:

Limit the number of guests invited and don’t allow strangers to attend uninvited. As the host, you are ultimately responsible for the conduct of everyone that attends your party.

Be sure that no alcoholic beverages leave your property. Possession of open containers of alcoholic beverages or consumption of those beverages in public is illegal.

Ensure that no minors consume alcoholic beverages while at your party.

Limit noise and raucous behavior. Keep music volumes low and all speakers indoors.

Do not allow any guest to throw water balloons or spray water at pedestrians or vehicles.

Ask guests to limit their travel in and out of West Newport due to the traffic restrictions.

Be courteous to your neighbors and take your party indoors after dark. Close doors and windows to prevent loud voices and music from disturbing others.

Keep outdoor lights on — it helps deter criminal activity.

For more information on fines for Disturbance Advisement Cards and Loud or Unruly Gatherings, please go to Loud and Unruly Gathering & Disturbance Advisement Violations at http://www.nbpd.org/insidenbpd/services/lugo_dac.asp.

BEACH AND PIER INFORMATION

All ocean and bay front beaches are open to the public from the hours of 6 a.m. until 10 p.m. (This includes the areas from the Santa Ana River Jetty to Crystal Cove State Park.) Crystal Cove beaches close at sunset. Please swim near a lifeguard tower as ocean currents and surf can be strong, shifting and dangerous.

Portable barbecues are not allowed on any City beaches. For those that wish to barbecue, fire rings and public barbecues are available near the Balboa Pier and at Corona del Mar State Beach from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Newport and Balboa Piers are open from 5 a.m. until midnight. Public restroom facilities are available at the base of both piers.

