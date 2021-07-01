Independence Day on the Back Bay at Newport Dunes Resort

Share this:

Bring out the red, white, and blue for the 4th of July, as Newport Dunes celebrates Independence Day on the Back Bay.

This annual celebration will bring you an entire weekend full of games, activities, watersports, movies on the beach, food and drinks, and Southern California’s largest fireworks celebration, sponsored by the City of Newport Beach.

A reminder that portable BBQs, fire pits and grills of any kind are prohibited on the beach or grass areas of Newport Dunes by the City of Newport Beach. Illegal fireworks are also prohibited. Violators may be subject to citations and fines up to $3,000, so don’t let a costly violation ruin your 4th of July.

Gates open at 8 a.m. on July 4. The day’s events include:

Moe B’s Munchies Beach Grill and Bar

Moe B’s is located along the promenade near the market. Delicious grilled burgers, chicken sandwiches, pizza, salads, and snacks will be available, plus a full bar. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Food Trucks Feast

Located at the Horseshoe past Pavilion C, the Food Trucks include Fiesta Gourmet, Foodlicious, KABOBAHOLIC, Italian Burger Food Truck, Monkey Business Cafe, Drizzle, Kettle Corn King, Rio Soft Serve, and Skewer Food Truck. Noon to 7 p.m.

Live Music by David Rosales

Location: At the beach movie screen near the water sports pier. Full bar available. Bring your chair and umbrella and unwind on the sand. 2 to 6 p.m.

Groovin’ at the Gazebo

Location: Gazebo Lawn & Garden. Live Music by DJ Pries and Safety Orange. Full bar will be set up. Fun lawn games including giant Jenga, giant Connect 4, and Bean Bag Toss. No chairs, BBQ’s or coolers will be allowed in this area. Limited seating will be available and high-top cocktail tables. Cool off in the shade and get your groove on. 3 to 7 p.m.

Water Park for Water Sport Rentals and Inflatables

Rent kayaks, pedal boats, Standup Paddleboards, or a 21-foot electric Duffy boat (advance reservations suggested for Duffys). Have a blast on our inflatable water park. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Firework Show

The show is sponsored by the City of Newport Beach. 9 p.m.

Public Parking

Day of parking will be sold at the gate. $50 for each vehicle until sold out. Parking at the Marina Gate opens at 8 a.m. Address: 101 N Bayside Dr.

For more information, visit https://www.newportdunes.com/event/independence-day-on-the-back-bay.