Newport Beach City Manager Week in Review for July 2, 2021

By Grace Leung, Newport Beach City Manager

On behalf of the City of Newport Beach, I wish you and your family a very happy 4th of July! Please take advantage of some of the family-friendly events and activities in Newport Beach on the July 4 holiday, including:

4th of July is for Families – Newport Peninsula Bike Parade and Community Festival: The annual bike and dog parade will begin at 9 a.m. at Balboa Blvd. and 36th Street and move down Balboa Blvd. to Channel Place Park for a free festival including carnival games, giant slides, jump houses, arts & crafts and food. Parade participants are encouraged to decorate bikes, scooters, wagons and strollers (please bring dogs on leashes). The festival will run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Independence Day Parade & Celebration: The City and the Mariners Elementary School Foundation will host the annual Parade and Celebration at Mariners Park, 1300 Irvine Ave. The parade will begin at the corner of Commodore and Mariners Drive at 10:30 a.m. and the celebration will be held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the park. There will be food for sale and wristbands available for purchase that allow participation in fun games and activities. Visit https://www.newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/66762/72?curm=7&cury=2021

Old Glory Boat Parade: The annual “Old Glory Boat Parade” sponsored by the American Legion Yacht Club and the American Legion Post 291 will be held in Newport Harbor beginning at 1 p.m. See the harbor at its patriotic best as boats decorated in red, white & blue move through the water.

Fourth of July Flyover: The Condor Squadron Officer’s and Airmen’s Association, a non- profit organization founded by a group of WWII fighter pilots, will fly AT-6’s over Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, Dana Point and San Clemente on July 4. They will begin over Huntington Beach and expect to fly over Newport Beach between 5:35 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Fireworks Extravaganza: The City is co-sponsoring a Fireworks Extravaganza with the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort, 1131 Back Bay Drive. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Newport Beach residents can walk into the evening fireworks show for free (please bring photo ID). The Newport Dunes has a full day of activities, food and music planned for the Fourth of July. Gates open at 8 a.m. and there will be a $50 per car parking fee throughout the day. Please call 949-729-DUNE or visit newportdunes.com for more.

Important July 4 Weekend Reminders

Fireworks are prohibited. It is illegal to possess or use fireworks in Newport Beach. This includes “safe and sane” fireworks such as fountains and sparklers that can be purchased in nearby cities. Do not call 911 to report “seeing” or “hearing” fireworks. If you know the know the exact location of the source of the fireworks, call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at 949-644-3717 to make a report.

A loud and unruly gatherings ordinance will be enforced. Property owners and/or party hosts are responsible for the conduct of their guests. Loud and raucous parties requiring a police response could result in citation or arrest of those present and/or fines for both property owners and tenants.

Alcoholic beverages are prohibited in public areas. Possessing open containers or drinking alcoholic beverages on streets, sidewalks, or other public areas is prohibited. Violators are subject to citation or arrest.

Use of water balloons, squirt guns and garden hoses is restricted. Throwing water balloons or spraying water at pedestrians, bicyclists, or vehicles is illegal. Violators are subject to citation or arrest.

Fines are tripled in the West Newport safety zone. All fines are tripled in the West Newport Beach Safety Enhancement Zone.

City Hall will be closed on Monday, July 5.

There will be no street sweeping on Monday, July 5.

COVID-19 Cases in Newport Beach

As of July 1, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Newport Beach was 3,976 and the total cases in Orange County was 256,371. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients countywide as of July 1 was 250,045. These figures are provided to Orange County by the California Department of Public Health.

Peninsula Trolley’s Ongoing Summer Service

The Balboa Peninsula Trolley had a successful start-up last weekend, providing a fun and free way to explore the peninsula. Trolley service is available from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays as well as the Observed Independence Day (Monday, July 5), and Labor Day. Residents and visitors are invited to ride the trolley to any of the 22 designated stops along Balboa Peninsula. Free parking is provided at the City’s Avon Street municipal parking lot located near the Tustin Avenue and Avon Street intersection on the inland side of Coast Highway. For more information visit www.newportbeachca.gov/trolley.

Homelessness Update

A man who had experienced homelessness for 12 years in Newport Beach and Laguna Beach moved from the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter into permanent housing, a new apartment in Tustin. The City’s Homeless Liaison Officer coordinated his placement in the Bridge Shelter and transported him to the shelter.

A 77-year-old woman experiencing homelessness in her car for several years was placed at Grandma’s House of Hope, a Santa Ana-based provider of transitional housing for women in crisis. The woman retired from owning her own business in Corona del Mar and could no longer afford rent. Her pets are sheltered at the Newport Beach Animal Shelter until she moves into a new home. To learn more about the Newport Beach Animal Shelter, please visit http://www.nbpd.org/community/animal_control/our_animal_shelter.asp

A couple housed in November 2020 now works full-time in Newport Beach. They both receive full employment benefits and consistent hours to maintain their housing.

Three people experiencing homelessness in Newport Beach were enrolled into services provided under contract by City Net. They have appointments to enter the Bridge Shelter in the coming days pending a negative COVID-19 test result.

City Net toured apartments with a client who obtained a housing voucher through the County’s Coordinated Entry System of care. The Coordinated Entry System matches people with permanent housing opportunities based on their needs and income.