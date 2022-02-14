New Directions for Women Holds Annual Circle of Life Breakfast at Balboa Bay Resort March 17

Share this:

New Directions for Women, marking 45 years of service in 2022, will present its 14th Circle of Life breakfast entitled “St. Patrick’s Day by the Bay, A Celebration of Recovery” on Thursday, March 17 at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach supporting the nonprofit’s residential treatment for women and their children.

The St. Patrick’s Day event will be held from 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. with a virtual attendance option from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m.

“We’re excited to bring back an in-person component to our longtime, sole fundraising event with an option for virtual attendees. New Directions for Women has diligently provided a safe and caring treatment environment for women and their children for 45 years and our services have been particularly important throughout the pandemic which has caused significant increases in mental health conditions and substance use,” said New Directions for Women’s Board Chair Barbara Wiggs-Nelson.

Emcee Mark J. Thomas will host the morning celebration featuring a special presentation by NDFW alumnae Sophie Pyne.

Funds raised at the event will provide partial scholarships for women and their families covering costs associated with childcare, alumni programs and community support groups.

Individual tickets, sponsorships and table ambassador opportunities are available at https://circleoflifebreakfast2022.funraise.org or by calling (949) 313-1192. For more information about NDFW, visit www.newdirectionsforwomen.org.

A drawing for a stay at the Balboa Bay Resort will be featured along with other prizes. Event sponsors to date include Alera Group, Howard & Katherine Bland, Brown-Forman, Digital Intellect, Elmore Toyota, First Republic Bank, Nigro & Nigro, Proprius Medical Group and Rick & Tracy Weiner.

Founded in 1977, New Directions for Women provides exceptional gender-specific addiction treatment services that are family-centered promoting healthy parenting, preventing domestic violence, and assisting in family reunification.

One of the country’s only nonprofit addiction facilities, NDFW was founded in part by Pamela Wilder with the support and assistance of the Junior League of Orange County.

Since its inception, over 6,000 women and over 600 children have lived on campus, and more than 200 babies have been born to mothers completing their comprehensive program.