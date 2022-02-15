Local Couple Holds Super Bowl Party for 500 Marines and Veterans at American Legion Post 291 in Newport Beach

Share this:

Gary and Julie Crisp, owners of Costa Mesa-based Crisp Imaging, threw their eleventh spectacular Super Bowl party for 500 members of the military and other guests at American Legion Hall Post 291 in Newport Beach.

In addition to 300 active-duty Camp Pendleton Marines bused from Camp Pendleton, the Crisps hosted dozens of veterans of conflicts dating to WWII.

It was a day of fun, football, and personal connections. Young recruits were excited to chat with veterans of past wars; the elders were equally eager for conversation.

“We wanted to give our men and women in uniform a joyous day they would never forget,” said Gary Crisp. “It gives Julie and me so much happiness to see everyone laughing, talking, eating, playing games, and enjoying the day. It is our humble honor to throw them this event to recognize their service and sacrifice.”

As they watched the Rams best the Bengals on seven jumbo flat-screen TVs, guests were treated to chicken, tacos, pizza, hamburgers, hot dogs, and beverages. They could arm-wrestle, smoke cigars, play video games, ping pong, and Las Vegas-style games of chance.

Guests were invited to meet professional athletes and cruise the harbor on electric boats, and they were pampered with therapeutic massages, chiropractic adjustments, and haircuts.

The entertainment was nonstop: the USC Marching Band, dancing Raiderettes, gospel, blues, jazz, and reggae music, an over-the-top lucha libre Mexican wrestling show, and a magician.

As guests departed with thousands of dollars’ worth of raffle prizes, Polynesian fire dancers performed, twirling flaming batons.

Event sponsors included the Stanley W. Ekstrom Foundation, R.D. Olson, Architects Orange, Burnahm USA, Coca-Cola, Monster Energy Cares, Godes & Preis LLP, Tangram, Kent Valley, Chris and Monica Furman, 2003 Eagle Foundation, Trevor Terrill, Newport Harbor Post 291, Santa Margarita High School, Honeybaked Ham Co., Lear Boats, Balboa Bay Club, Salt, Schwab Charitable, Paul Folino, Knock Family Foundation, Bowermaster, Bill Milligan, McCarthy, Bank of the West, Hathaway Dinwiddie, Advanced Office, Richard and Bryn Debeikes, MK Electric, VCA Code Group, Daum Commercial Real Estate Group, Challenge Sales, DeLillo Chevrolet, Lawrence and Nancy Sigler, Mark Hulme, Mardek Enterprises, Paul and June Lange, Brian and Tracey Crisp, and CBE Solutions.

This event benefited the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group, whose mission is to provide support and outreach to the 5th MAR Marines and Sailors deployed from and stationed at Camp Pendleton, and to their families.

Crisp Imaging, Inc. is the West Coast’s premier independent digital printer for the construction, real estate, facilities management, education, healthcare, corporate and other industries. Established in 2001, Crisp Imaging supports clients from Seattle to San Diego, offering reprographics, marketing materials, display graphics, PPE, scanning, archiving, document management and on-site services. Visit www.Crispimg.com.