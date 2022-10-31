New Eye Care Experience, eyeXam, Opens in Crystal Cove Shopping Center

Share this:

A new eye care experience opens on Friday, Nov. 4 in the Crystal Cove Shopping Center, and it looks to be unlike most vision care facilities.

It’s called eyeXam, and it offers cutting-edge eye care technology, services, and high-end eyewear.

According to information provided by eyeXam, the vision care services are delivered in a modern, spa-like setting using advanced clinical equipment, and will be fully staffed with specialty-trained doctors as well as beauty, wellness, and high-end eyewear fashion experts.

“At eyeXam, our goal is to improve every aspect of vision care by offering personalized treatments for each individual patient,” said eyeXam Founder and CEO Dr. Nikki Iravani. “This first-of-its-kind practice is dedicated to utilizing the latest technology and advancements in vision care. We focus on comprehensive eye health and vision needs, while also offering high-end eyewear fashion from the latest designer brands.”

According to Irivani, the practice distinguishes itself by offering benefits and services such as:

Personalized vision care using the latest clinical equipment, prescription lenses, and contact lenses from optical leaders

Innovative approach to address visual impacts of today’s digitally demanding world

Specialized dry eye management using a custom treatment approach, unique to each patient’s individual needs

Individualized programs and therapies for management of children’s vision

Exclusive eye care pampering at a one-of-a-kind eyeSpa, where patients receive an array of eye rejuvenation treatments, including in-office and at-home eyelid and eyelash regimens designed to cleanse, refresh, and hydrate.

A contemporary eyeBar that offers products appropriate for around the eyes, color lenses to enhance natural eye color and definition, as well as eyelash treatments. The eyeBar also features make-up artists for professional eye make up services.

The introduction of this new Orange County location follows the company’s success in Silicon Valley. eyeXam Newport Beach offers exceptional eye for all ages, from children to older adults.

“Our mission is to create a new eye care experience, one founded on the belief that vision is power and no measure is too great to take care of it.” said Dr. Iravani.

For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.eyexam.com.