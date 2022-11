Share this:

Halloween came a few days early in Newport Beach when the annual Blackies Halloween surfing contest—well, more a fun exhibition of surfers adorned in colorful costumes – was held near the Newport Beach pier on Saturday morning, Oct. 29.

More than 100 people showed up to surf the waves dressed as Super Mario brothers, Smurfs, pirates and other getups.

Newport Beach Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was there to capture the spooky surfing antics.